CQ Health staff Amanda Wyatt, Orietta Essery, Dr Gulam Khandaker, Dr Sunday Pam, Cheryl Conlon, Cindy Nedwich and Dr Fred Nagel with visitors of the Child and Family Centre in North Rockhampton yesterday.
Health

Immunisation reminder via text for CQ Indigenous children

vanessa jarrett
by
10th Jul 2018 3:01 PM

A TEXT-messaging service is planned to increase immunisation rates for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

The Central Queensland wide SMS Immunisation Pre-call Project is the result of a pilot project, which ran in Gladstone from 2016-17 and showed an increased uptake in immunisation of about 10 per cent.

Director of CQ Public Health Unit Dr Gulam Khandaker said the initiative was simple, but effective.

From October 1, parents and caregivers will receive an SMS reminder five days before their babies are due for their two, four, six, 12 and 18 month vaccinations.

"Family's details are recorded on our database at the time of birth, so there's no need to sign up for the scheme, it's all automatic,” Dr Khandaker said.

"Parents will be able to opt-out of receiving the message if they wish.”

The project was launched at this week's NAIDOC Annual Baby Show at the Child and Family Centre in North Rockhampton.

"The reception was very positive, with parents very happy to receive reminders for their children's vital immunisations,” Dr Khandaker said.

Director of Paediatrics, Dr Fred Nagel shared his support for the scheme.

"I've been around long enough to know immunisations make a significant difference to the problems we face, and how fantastic it is to put these resources in place to ensure our children are immunised on time to keep them safe from disease,” he said.

