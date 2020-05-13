Menu
UPBEAT: CQLX site manager Gavin Tickle is feeling positive amid China’s controversial decision.
Impact on cattle sales amid China ban

Kaitlyn Smith
13th May 2020
CONCERNS over a beef industry downturn seemed world’s away for Central Queensland’s Livestock Exchange site manager Gavin Tickle yesterday.

In fact, according to Mr Tickle, this week’s sales instead proved the industry to be as strong as ever – performing around 20 cents higher across the board than the previous week.

Though surprised by the outcome, he admitted, strong exchanges likely came down to widespread belief Central Queensland’s beef trade would suffer little fallout from China’s controversial decision.

“It’s a great outcome for our producers and it’s stronger than what I expected,” Mr Tickle said.

He also noted the industry’s strong restock market and the region’s favourable weather as some contributors to its success.

“Even our domestic market is very strong, between our internal domestic supply for beef and our other customers we supply to externally, I feel that we’re in a very strong position.”

Despite some public concern for Rockhampton abattoirs JBS Australia and Teys Australia, he said the loss of trade to China was unlikely to dent the region’s beef exports.

“(JBS and Teys) supply to a lot of different customers and they’re very diverse in their business structures, so I imagine it will be business as usual,” Mr Tickle said.

“Those abattoirs will still be processing meat, just supplying different customers.”

Mr Tickle, however, could not confirm the how much exporting to China accounted for the region’s business.

“I don’t have the exact figures, but I know (export) has been increasing over the last year, but it’s also to different markets, different cuts that get supplied to different countries around the world.”

It is reported that Queensland’s beef industry employs an estimated 18,000 workers and exported a value of around $4.89 billion to nearly 70 countries from 2017 to 2018.

But China accounts for just more than 10 per cent of the state’s export trade, which Mr Tickle said would have little ramification overall.

“The Australian Beef Industry is a very diverse supply chain, we’re quite lucky the number of different customers that we do supply to. We’ve also got a very diverse processing system here in Australia too,” he said.

“They’re not our biggest customer by any stretch of the imagination, but they have been a substantial customer and they’ve had a protein shortage in China for some time. Hopefully this is not a long-term stance.”

A contingency plan for CQLX is not being considered, but Mr Tickle confirmed the monitoring market performance and supply would be crucial.

