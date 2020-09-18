IMPOSTOR: Rocky police hunt fake cop car

A vehicle impersonating a cop car was seen running a red light in North Rockhampton tonight.

A FAKE cop car with fake police lights on the dash was seen running a red light in North Rockhampton tonight.

The 1990 model Toyota Camry, which has reportedly been impersonating a police vehicle, was last seen in Frenchville near the Foodworks store about 8.30pm.

Reports suggest the vehicle has no brake lights and may have been active on previous nights.

Police investigations (the real ones) are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.