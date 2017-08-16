In 2005 it became one of the hardest things Rocky has ever done, but it had already been a hot topic way back in 1917

HISTORIC CBD: Passengers aboard the steam train which ran through East St, Rockhampton about 1910. The city's inadequate water supply was a pressing issue that would continue to trouble residents for decades.

This is the latest instalment in our 1917 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1917 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

The following article, pressing the need for water meters and a user pays system, was first published in the newspaper on September 14, 1917.

THE WATER SUPPLY

The water problem must soon again engage the attention of the Rockhampton City Council.

With the advent of summer the demand for water will be greatly increased.

There is already evidence that the Crescent Lagoon supply is diminishing fast.

Every flood that comes helps to silt up the lagoon, and, whereas it was possible a few years ago to pump down to 4 ft. or 5. Ft. from the bottom without stirring up the silt, it is questionable whether the water can now be pumped down to 6 ft. on the gauge without drawing in the silt and dead weeds.

An historical photo of Murray Lagoon at Rockhampton.

The Dunganweate storage supply has already been tapped, and, unless there is a continuation of spring showers, the city supply will soon be entirely drawn from that sub-artesian source, which will need to be continuously enticed into the Dunganweate pump-well by trenching and sinking.

In the meantime the requirements of residents have to be provided for, and there can be no doubt that something in the nature of preventative measures will have to be promptly undertaken.

The crucial question is - How can the consumption be reduced and waste prevented until such time as a fresh source of supply can be obtained?

In this connection it has been suggested that the Council might adopt the system of metering, and there is no doubt that this is a certain means of detecting waste and preventing the extravagant use of water, which invariably leads to nuisance and inconvenience to others.

By some it is feared that evil results to the health of a community may follow the diminution of water consumption in certain directions.

The question, however, thoroughly investigated in Britain, America, and elsewhere with the result that startling reductions have been brought about by metering, and, it is said, with direct sanitary benefits to all concerned. Medical scientists allow about twenty-five gallons of water per day per head of the population for all requirements.

Not long ago it was officially stated in Rockhampton that no less than 11,318,254 gallons of water per week was being pumped from the Crescent Lagoon, and a calculation made at the time proved that such an allowance indicated a consumption of about 100 gallons per day per head of population.

Today the pumping records indicate that the consumption per head is probably about sixty to sixty-five gallons per day.

The result, considering that the average consumption in the chief cities of the world, is placed at a little more than thirty gallons per head, proves that there is ample scope for a diminution. Waste of water, however, is not the fault of the average citizen. It is largely confined to the few selfish and over-luxurious folk to be found in every community.

Of course, were water is plentiful there can be no exception taken to the man with the fine garden using tens of thousands of gallons provided he pays for the luxury; but exception must be taken to his action when there is danger of a shortage for others in consequence, and especially where he does not pay for probably one-tenth of the water he consumes.

A recent photo showing sunset over Murray Lagoon taken from the Botanic Gardens. Andrew Liu

He has no more right to jeopardise his neighbours' reasonable requirements than he has to call upon that neighbour to pay for the upkeep of his garden.

Many cities in the Commonwealth and elsewhere have adopted the system of metering, and the Rockhampton Council might give the matter its earnest consideration.