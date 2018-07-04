Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adani has sold the debt it incurred buying the Abbot Point coal port.
Adani has sold the debt it incurred buying the Abbot Point coal port.
Business

Adani sells Abbot Point debt

by John McCarthy
4th Jul 2018 3:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI has restructured the debt on the Abbot Point coal terminal in north Queensland.

Korean media have reported that Mirae Asset Daewoo Co bought the entire $330 million senior debt.

Adani bought the port in 2011 for about $2 billion and it was recently assessed at $2.3 billion, according to the Korean reports.

The company had been searching since last year for a buyer of its debt and was weighed down by perceptions that its Galilee Basin coal project would not been going ahead, leading to concerns about the viability of the port.

Adani has sold the debt it incurred buying the Abbot Point coal port.
Adani has sold the debt it incurred buying the Abbot Point coal port.

The deal is seen as a significant win for the company which has faced years of legal and political roadblocks.

There had also been reports that Adani was looking at other options after failing to find a buyer for its debt.

Korean reports said the senior secured loan, sold to refinance debt of the coal terminal in Australia, was expected to offer 5 per cent range annual returns for a seven-year investment period.

Mirae Asset is reselling the debt to domestic institutional investors such as insurance companies.

Abbot Point coal terminal is operated by Adani Abbot Point Terminal Pty Ltd. after India's Adani Group purchased a 99-year lease for the terminal from the Queensland government in 2011.

Related Items

Show More
abbot point adani business coal debt

Top Stories

    Paid parking is cut in two Rocky CBD car park

    premium_icon Paid parking is cut in two Rocky CBD car park

    Council News The parking metres were running at a loss and have been officially terminated

    There is a silver lining to Metro Builders collapse

    premium_icon There is a silver lining to Metro Builders collapse

    Business Market improving after construction business closure

    Support for CQ councils bid for export distribution centre

    premium_icon Support for CQ councils bid for export distribution centre

    News "What good for CQ is good for Livingstone.”

    Major residential development to go ahead on Capricorn Coast

    premium_icon Major residential development to go ahead on Capricorn Coast

    Business The site will connect Taranganba, Taroomball and Lammermoor

    Local Partners