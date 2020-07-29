IN ACTION: 60+ photos of CQ off road racing

A large field of drivers took to the North Queensland Off Road Racing Championship at Moranbah on July 25 and 26, 2020, after a long lay-off due to coronavirus restrictions. Photo: Terry Hill Photography

A ROUND of the North Queensland Off Road Racing Championship was held at Moranbah on the weekend with a large field of drivers entered after a long lay-off due to coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for March but had to be cancelled due to public safety caused by the pandemic.

Deputy Clerk of the Course and Mackay Off road racing official, Michael Msfud was pleased with the numbers, the field was capped at 52 entries and filled quickly.

Scrutineering was completed Friday before Saturday's opening one lap of the 8km track which was carved out of the bush to the south west of the small Queensland town.

This was followed by three sections, two laps each section to complete Saturday's action a total of 156km's racing.

After racing was concluded, a few guests and sponsors were treated a shortened version of the track with the Pro Buggies of Talbot Cox and Michael Marson.

Fresh from his overall and class victory in the recent Zoom's Inglewood cup 2020 Brett Comiskey (Unlimited/Pro Class) was expected to do well, but experienced drivers like Talbot Cox, Michael Marson and Clayton Chapman had other ideas.

Number 604, Jeff Mcniven, another class victor from Inglewood and second place outright had high expectations in the class 66/Utv Turbo class. Number 652, Sybrand De Klerk, was also expected to perform well.

After the action on Saturday Clayton Chapman, number 15 Pro Buggy leads over Class 6 Brayden Msfud, number 626 by only 23 seconds.

Msfud was unlucky and experienced drive train issues and lost 20-30 seconds after leading for six of the seven laps completed on Saturday.

Talbot Cox is currently in third, another 20 seconds back with only a 0.1 of a second lead over another class six vehicle Sybrand Deklerk.

Sunday's action consisted of four laps, two sections of two laps.

The status quo was maintained with Clayton Chapman (pro buggy) holding on for Victory with Brayden Msfud (class 6 Turbio sxs) in second and Talbot Cox (PRO Buggy) taking third place.

One casualty on Sunday was Sybrand Deklerk, class 6, who misjudged a jump early on the last day and was forced to retire.

At the presentation experienced drivers of the calibre of Michael Marson and Talbot Cox expressed their appreciation of the in Newman Excavation 100 inaugural event, both commented it was the best first time event they had ever attended.

They also expressed their appreciation for the organising club Mackay Off Road Racing Club and the excellent support of the local Moranbah community.