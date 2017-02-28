In brief: New pound negotiations continue, rates payment due

New Gracemere pound update

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council's planning and regulatory committee today received an update on the negotiations to procure new land for a pound at Gracemere.

Work on the previous site was set to start late last year, but the location was found to be unsuitable and affected by flooding.

It's understood this process is ongoing. Council advised the report could not be made public as it was commercial in confidence.

Don't miss out on rates discount

TOMMORROW is the final day to get a 10% discount on your half-yearly rates.

Payment can be made via Council's eServices portal at rrc.qld.gov.au.

Payment by credit card can also be made by calling 07 4932 9000.

Other payment methods include via BPay, Australia Post, mailed cheque or money order and in person at the customer service centres in Rockhampton, Gracemere and Mount Morgan.

Contact council if you have not yet received your rates notice.