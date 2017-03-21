PHOTOS: Yeppoon beachfront shop, unit complex plan

The artist's impression of a commercial and residential complex proposed for 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Councillors will this morning review a submission to develop a commercial and residential unit complex at 34, 36 and 38 Mary St, Yeppoon.

Statewide Property Group have submitted a Material Change of Use application which includes a shop and office component, plus five units and requests to reconfigure three lots into two.

Livingstone Shire Council will decide on a Material Change of Use application for 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon this morning. realestate.com.au

Three recommendations are listed for council's consideration.

Recommendation A will see councillors resolve to approve the application, despite the conflict with the planning scheme.

Recommendation B would see the application approved subject to a number of conditions regarding reconfiguring a lot and the material change of use.

Recommendation C would see council resolve to issue an Infrastructure Charges Notice of $63,746.

Livingstone Shire Council will decide on a Material Change of USe applciation for 34-38 Mary St, Yeppoon this morning. Livingstone Shire Council

A previous Material Change of USe for 25 units existed at 34-38 Mary St, which is now listed "under offer" on realestate.com.au.

The 2,147sq m block boasts two street frontages, with suggestions a multi-storey development would offer good ocean views.

More information to come from the Statewide Property Group and the Livingstone Shire Council.