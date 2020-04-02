Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
News

IN COURT: 19 people appearing in Mitchell court next week

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY month a number of people appear in the Mitchell Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Mitchell Magistrates Court next Monday, March 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

 

  • B
  • Barber, Christopher William, Mr
  • Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie, Mr
  • Ferguson, Dustin Graham
  • Goddard, Andrew Richard
  • H
  • Hamilton, Noel Vallas
  • Hollier, Robert Bruce Kenneth, Mr
  • Lake, Harold John
  • P
  • Purcell, Tony Dunmore
  • Ramsey, Cheristal Faye
  • Ramsey, Nathan James
  • Redding, Joseph Douglas, Mr
  • Rowe, Rex Edward
  • Sallway, Matthew Phillip, Mr
  • Thompson, Crystal-Anne Danielle
  • W
  • Wise, Daniel John

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

        COVID-19: Contact tracing underway for Rocky flight

        Health A public health alert is out for a Qantas flight from Brisbane to Rockhampton last week.

        ‘Below 10 per cent’: CQ’s accommodation sector catastrophe

        premium_icon ‘Below 10 per cent’: CQ’s accommodation sector catastrophe

        News CENTRAL Queensland accommodation providers have been hit hard by cancellations.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 11:07 AM
        CQ parents turn to Distance Ed as COVID-19 crisis continues

        premium_icon CQ parents turn to Distance Ed as COVID-19 crisis continues

        Education “Continuity of learning is an important consideration in planning for COVID-19.”

        • 2nd Apr 2020 11:09 AM
        Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a service station

        premium_icon Man arrested after allegedly breaking into a service station

        Crime The service station had been left abandoned since early last year due to a fire.