IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court today.
IN COURT: 54 people appearing in Roma court today

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
21st Nov 2019 2:01 PM
Subscriber only

EVERY month a number of people appear in the Roma Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Roma Magistrates Court today, November 26.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

  • Alexander, Ashleigh Lorraine
  • Allwood, Natasha Yasmin Clare
  • Anderson, Lane Jeffrey, Mr
  • Blake, Joedyn James
  • Burke, Jack Charles
  • Cameron, Susan Lucy, Miss
  • Clifford, Deatch Samual
  • Davis, Troy Edward
  • Dawes, Jack Bruce
  • Derrick, Nicholas Harley, Mr
  • Dickison, Samuel Dennis
  • Dolling, Sarah Jessica Elizabeth, Miss
  • Douse, Dominic Von Donnbrun, Mr
  • Fraser, Brendalee Deberah
  • Higgins, Matthew Colin
  • Hodge, Kerry Noel, Mr
  • Hopkins, Michelle
  • Horswood, Jamie Andrew
  • Hoyling, Adam Douglas, Mr
  • Hurle, Scott Owen
  • Hurzlmeier, Braydon Lance
  • Hurzlmeier, Kai August
  • James, Kyle Richard John
  • Jones, Karen Lee
  • Kemp, Keith
  • Kendall, Christopher Allan, Mr
  • Kirby, Brayde Raymond, Mr
  • Landers, Andrew John
  • Lethborg, Ian
  • Lewington, Scott Robert, Mr
  • Long, William Philip
  • Mailman, Shawn Todd
  • McMillan, Jacob
  • Millard, Nicole Ellen, Ms
  • Nolan, Dallas Peter
  • Oliver, Rose Marie
  • Parsons, Nigel Laurence Edward
  • Patch, Daniel Timothy, Mr
  • Ries, Jayden James
  • Ries, Linda Maree
  • Robinson, Jessica Fay
  • Rountree, Cory Laurence
  • Rule, Mitchell Lawrence
  • Scott, Cheyenne Lillian Rose
  • Sergent, Michael Andrew Arthur
  • Stojkov, Michael Rade, Mr
  • Storch, Blake Johnson, Mr
  • Taylor, William John Lee, Mr
  • Thompson, Joshua Garnett
  • Walsh, Aaron Scott
  • Ward, Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline
  • Warren, Douglas Robert
  • Wells, Jeffrey Michael
  • Wilson, Brett Anthony, Mr

