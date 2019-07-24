Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
News

IN COURT: 60+ people appearing in court today

Maddelin McCosker
by
24th Jul 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 69 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Acworth, Bailey Shay. court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Adidi, Grahame, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Adidi, Grahame, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Alberts, Cara Lea, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Benfield, Adam Lee, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bierton, Matthew Kenneth, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Bowes, Jayden Leigh, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Bowles, Gerald Thomas, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Boyd, Tony Robert Luke, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Carlo, Hughie Phillip, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Cecil, Dundas Jerome Raymond, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Clarke, Geoffrey Mark, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Clayton, Steven, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Collyer, Charles William, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Cooling, Billie-Jo Patricia, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Creighton, Courtney Rae, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Culleton, Brent Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Doyle, Cossie John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dwyer, Jason Mark, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dyball-Mclellan, Lachlan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hall, Amanda Jade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Herdman, Peta Isabel, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hoskins, Christopher Raymond, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ireland, Mitchell Ryan, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Jackson, Michael Anthony, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Johnson, Luke James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kangan, Sophie Claire, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kreun, Michael David, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kreusler, Justine Maree, Mrs, court room 1 at 10:00AM
  • Lasker, Hannah Yasmine, Miss, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Lawton, Kerred Troy, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Lewis, Rebecca Rose, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Lloyd, Gavin John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Manuele, Joshua-Jack Salvatore, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Marie, Paige Sieglund, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mikeleit, Shannon Jade, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Moore, Micheal James, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Muir, Jeremy Wade, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Nelson, Manuel Malcolm, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Nolan, Tracey Leanne, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • O'Sullivan, Patrick Augustine, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • O'Sullivan, Patrick Augustine, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Rasmussen, Beau, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Saunders, Effie May, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Shaw, Alysha Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Smart, Nicola Rose, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Smith, Dusty Louise, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Spencer, Arthur James, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Symons, Ellie Annabelle, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Thomson, Nathan Lawrence, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Walsh, Nicholas Jake, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Walsh, Troy William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Watson, Matthew Thomas, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Watson, Tristan James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • White, Kenneth Justin, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Williams, Gary Owen, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Womal, Patsy Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Godwyn, Megan Elizabeth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
rockhampton court rockhampton court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Family's desperate bid to bring son's body home

    premium_icon Family's desperate bid to bring son's body home

    Health A ROCKHAMPTON family is appealing for help after being left devastated by news of the death of their son in China.

    CQ is getting more cash per person than the south east

    premium_icon CQ is getting more cash per person than the south east

    Politics Our region is getting double the state average in capital purchases.

    Multiple locations struck in Mount Morgan crime spree

    premium_icon Multiple locations struck in Mount Morgan crime spree

    Crime Businesses, school and hospital caught up in spate of crimes.

    Queensland's best on our Rocky roads

    premium_icon Queensland's best on our Rocky roads

    News Knee injury sees Miss Personality swap army for bus driving

    • 24th Jul 2019 7:00 AM