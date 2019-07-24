IN COURT: 60+ people appearing in court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 69 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
- Acworth, Bailey Shay. court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Adidi, Grahame, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Adidi, Grahame, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Alberts, Cara Lea, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Benfield, Adam Lee, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Bierton, Matthew Kenneth, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Bloxsom, Brody James, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Bowes, Jayden Leigh, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Bowles, Gerald Thomas, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Boyd, Tony Robert Luke, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Carlo, Hughie Phillip, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Cecil, Dundas Jerome Raymond, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Clarke, Geoffrey Mark, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Clayton, Steven, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Collyer, Charles William, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Cooling, Billie-Jo Patricia, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Creighton, Courtney Rae, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Culleton, Brent Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Doyle, Cossie John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Dwyer, Jason Mark, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Dyball-Mclellan, Lachlan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Hall, Amanda Jade, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Herdman, Peta Isabel, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Hoskins, Christopher Raymond, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Ireland, Mitchell Ryan, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Jackson, Michael Anthony, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Johnson, Luke James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kangan, Sophie Claire, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kreun, Michael David, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Kreusler, Justine Maree, Mrs, court room 1 at 10:00AM
- Lasker, Hannah Yasmine, Miss, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Lawton, Kerred Troy, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Lewis, Rebecca Rose, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Lloyd, Gavin John, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Manuele, Joshua-Jack Salvatore, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Marie, Paige Sieglund, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mikeleit, Shannon Jade, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Moore, Micheal James, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Muir, Jeremy Wade, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Nelson, Manuel Malcolm, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Nolan, Tracey Leanne, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- O'Sullivan, Patrick Augustine, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- O'Sullivan, Patrick Augustine, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Rasmussen, Beau, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Saunders, Effie May, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Shaw, Alysha Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Smart, Nicola Rose, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Smith, Dusty Louise, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Spencer, Arthur James, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Symonds, Joshua Peter, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Symons, Ellie Annabelle, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Thomson, Nathan Lawrence, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Walsh, Nicholas Jake, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Walsh, Troy William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Watson, Matthew Thomas, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Watson, Tristan James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- White, Kenneth Justin, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Williams, Gary Owen, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Williams, Jamahal Archie Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Womal, Patsy Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, court room 1 at 2:00PM
- Godwyn, Megan Elizabeth, court room 1 at 9:00AM