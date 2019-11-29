Menu
IN COURT: Here is the list of everyone appearing in front of the Roma District Court next week.
IN COURT: People appearing in Roma District Court next week

lucy rutherford
29th Nov 2019
THREE or so times a year people face the Roma District Court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Roma District Court next Monday, December 2.

 

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

 

  • Cooper, Jamie Joseph

(Sentence)

  • Davis, Troy Edward

(Arraignment)

 

  • Day, Adam Robert

(Mention)

  • SB

(Mention)

 

  • Hunter, Cullam Charles Patrick

(Mention)

  • Kermond, Melissa Janet
  • Hurzlmeier, Braydon Lance
  • Thompson, Debbie Jean
  • Ward, Nicole Doris

(Mention)

  • Ward, Tameka-Kaye Jacqueline
  • Welk, Jonathon Thomas

(Mention)

  • Wortley, Brendan

(Sentence)

  • Yates, Wade Dominic

(Sentence)

 

Every effort has been made to comply with non-publication (suppression) orders or statutory provisions prohibiting publication that may apply to this information. The onus remains on any person using material from court files to ensure that the intended use of that material does not breach any such order or provision.

