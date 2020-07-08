IN DATA: Our CQ ambos tasked 56,831 times in the past year

QUEENSLAND Ambulance data for the past financial year shows paramedics saw a significant decline in call-outs over the April COVID-19 lockdown.

Between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, Central Queensland paramedics were tasked 56,831 times which breaks up into roughly 1092 times a week; or 156 a day.

The monthly average was 4735 call-outs however, some months were busier than others.

August 2019 was the busiest with 5200 call-outs while April, in the thick of the COVID-19 movement restrictions, was the quietest with just 4016.

The Queensland Ambulance Service prioritises call-outs into four codes.

‘Code 1’ is reserved for potentially life-threatening incidents that necessitate the use of ambulance lights and sirens – these were the second most common call out over the financial year.

‘Code 2’ incidents may require an undelayed response but do not necessitate the use of ambulance lights and sirens – these were the most common.

Non-emergency incidents (Code 3 and Code 4) are attended by an ambulance or patient transport service unit without the use of lights and sirens.

Code 3 were the third most common call-outs and code 4 were the least.

The Central Queensland Local Ambulance Service District encompasses Baralaba, Biloela, Blackwater, Boyne Island, Calliope, Capella, Duaringa, Emerald, Emu Park, Gemfields, Gladstone, Gracemere, Marlborough, Mount Larcom, Mount Morgan, Moura, Rockhampton, North Rockhampton, Springsure, Theodore, Tieri, Woorabinda, Wowan and Yeppoon.

See below for the raw data:

JUNE 2019

Code 1: 1528

Code 2: 2085

Code 3: 685

Code 4: 349

Total call-outs: 4647

JULY 2019

Code 1: 1661

Code 2: 2180

Code 3: 719

Code 4: 406

Total call-outs: 4966

AUGUST 2019

Code 1: 1684

Code 2: 2352

Code 3: 731

Code 4: 433

Total call-outs: 5200

SEPTEMBER 2019

Code 1: 1626

Code 2: 2225

Code 3: 728

Code 4: 369

Total call-outs: 4948

OCTOBER 2019

Code 1: 1534

Code 2: 2161

Code 3: 621

Code 4: 373

Total call-outs: 4689

NOVEMBER 2019

Code 1: 1533

Code 2: 2181

Code 3: 655

Code 4: 392

Total call-outs 4761

DECEMBER 2019

Code 1: 1609

Code 2: 2274

Code 3: 629

Code 4: 412

Total call-outs: 4924

JANUARY 2020

Code 1: 1571

Code 2: 2244

Code 3: 647

Code 4: 425

Total call-outs: 4887

FEBRUARY 2020

Code 1: 1534

Code 2: 2221

Code 3: 605

Code 4: 357

Total call-outs: 4717

MARCH 2020

Code 1: 1506

Code 2: 2432

Code 3: 549

Code 4: 336

Total call-outs: 4823

APRIL 2020:

Code 1: 1111

Code 2: 2128

Code 3: 498

Code 4: 279

Total call-outs: 4016

MAY 2020

Code 1: 1245

Code 2: 2180

Code 3: 561

Code 4: 267

Total call-outs: 4253

TOTAL CALL-OUTS BY DISTRICTS:

CAIRNS AND HINTERLAND: 76184

CAPE YORK: 3692

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND: 56831

CENTRAL WEST: 2394

DARLING DOWNS: 69421

GOLD COAST: 122578

MACKAY: 35936

(BRISBANE) METRO NORTH: 234702

(BRISBANE) METRO SOUTH: 253811

NORTH WEST: 13461

SOUTH WEST: 4887

SUNSHINE COAST: 96415

TOWNSVILLE: 74031

WEST MORTEN: 73639

WIDE BAY: 61213

QUEENSLAND: 1179195