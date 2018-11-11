In defence of Rockhampton Hospital and CQ Health

I NORMALLY don't respond to articles in the paper but have been so upset by the article about Rockhampton Hospital in Friday's Morning Bulletin I thought I should say something.

I haven't had the need for hospitalisation until recently. My wife has also just had surgery.

(On Thursday) I saw my surgeon for a check-up who, in conjunction with the another top local surgeon did a reconstruction on my foot and my wife came out from a knee replacement at the same time.

I was staggered at the comments by the AMA report which would give the impression that the service was less than adequate (D+) in fact it places staff in a bad light of over worked and less than component because of it where the opposite is true.

The people working at the Rockhampton Hospital are angles, the greatest people I have meet.

They are so professional in their service delivery, attentiveness and bright cheery dispositions cannot be surpassed.

The people who write these reports only aim must be to extract more money from the government by using hospital staff as leverage to paint the service as poor to try to get more money.

People who can't stand up for themselves because of their work situation and the hold superiors above have over them.

I feel this has painted a negative picture which gives a false impression and they should apologise.

I am disgusted that anyone could belittle in anyway the service the Rockhampton Hospital provides.

The study staff must undertake years of study, there's the training they must undergo, the dedication they must have and the stress that every decision must be the right one every time.

They have to put up with the shift work, the long hours, the continual up grading of technical skill and the lack of appreciation or even abuse from the general public, often people who are there because of their own poor health habits and self abuse.

Thank you to everyone who was a part of my and my wife's experience at the Rockhampton Hospital and Qld Health.

Trevor McCubbin,

Rockhampton