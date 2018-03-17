In-form Gracemere in hunt for cricket double

Gracemere skipper Justin Peacock has been in great form with the ball.

Gracemere skipper Justin Peacock has been in great form with the ball. Allan Reinikka ROK101216acricket

CRICKET: Gracemere opener Mark O'Keeffe believes his skipper and wily spinner Justin Peacock could well have the biggest influence on the Rockhampton A-grade grand final.

The Bulls will face off against Frenchville in the three-game final series, with the first instalment to be played from 10am today at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

O'Keeffe said his team was confident heading into today's opener, despite being without the talented Aaron Harmsworth, Tom Shackleton and Shane Scott.

Steven Munchow will come into the line-up, as will young quick Damon Gale.

O'Keeffe said games between Gracemere and Frenchville were always hard-fought and he expected nothing different today.

But he said his side was riding a wave of momentum after its 123-run win over Rockhampton Brothers in the final fixture of the regular season last weekend and having beaten Frenchville in the Cap Challenge grand final a week earlier.

O'Keeffe said Gracemere would need to be disciplined with the ball to contain Frenchville's quality batting line-up, and its top-order batsmen would need to occupy the crease for a decent amount of time.

He was quick to nominate Peacock, who has bagged nine wickets in his past two games, as a key figure.

"He's certainly very important to our chances; if he's bowling well we're halfway to victory," he said.