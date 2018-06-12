In-form Panthers extend winning run in women's AFL

ON THE BALL: Brothers player Katelyn Lynch was great across half back in the game against the Swans.

AFL: In the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Women's Premiership, it was a top-of-the-table clash between the Panthers and the Saints down in Boyne Island, where the Saints had the opportunity to join the Panthers on top of the ladder.

Panthers were out to ensure this wasn't to be the case as they dominated the scoreboard in the opening term, kicking five goals while keeping their opponents scoreless.

It was sisters Jazmyn and Taylah Pringle who opened the scoring for the Panthers with one goal each.

The dominant performance didn't stop at quarter-time as the Panthers added a further two goals in each of the following quarters and finished off with five majors in the last, all the time keeping their opponents scoreless.

Jen Revell, down from the Mackay Hawks, was the main beneficiary up front, finishing with six goals, while Amelia Lawson, Jodie Kratz and Jessie McMaster were among the best for the Panthers.

At Swan Park the Brothers and the Swans played out a very physical match but the Brothers girls didn't back down and maintained the discipline to finish up three-goal winners.

Brothers' Katelyn Lynch was fantastic across half back, closing down plenty of forward entries for the Swans, while Sarah-Jane O'Grady was solid in the middle of the ground.

Leilani Nelson was among the best for the Roos and added a goal to her solid performance all over the ground.

For the Swans, Lauren Moss was again the leader around the ground, laying plenty of tackles and working hard in defence and attack.

This was an important win for the Roos as it puts them two games clear of the Swans and keeps them level on points with the Bulls.

The loss by the Saints means both sides are just two wins behind the second-placed team.

The Bulls continued their mid-season resurgence, scoring a nine-goal victory over the Mudcrabs at Stenlake Park.

Brae Whatmore was the star for the Bulls up front, kicking five goals, and Bree Grentell with two goals was the only other multiple goal-scorer.

Helen Preece was fantastic for the Bulls in the middle of the ground, with Bethany Houlihan at centre half back and Donnas Davis at centre half forward ensuring the Bulls had full control of the game in the middle corridor.

After a narrow loss last week this was a good result for the Bulls as they continue their challenge to work their way back into the top two of this year's premiership.