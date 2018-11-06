IN MY BLOOD: Rescue crew teams up with donor service

DEDICATED to saving lives in more ways than one, the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has pledged its support to a vital cause.

Staff and crew have signed on as the CapRescue Red25 team in the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.

Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service media and liaison officer Gabrielle Holmes said it was another way the service could save lives, not just within Central Queensland but across Australia.

"Being that a number of our staff and crew are already frequent donors, this is a great way for us to come together as a team and continue our life saving work, and hopefully encourage more people to become donors,” she said.

Australian Red Cross Blood Service's community relations officer for Central Queensland, Barry Lynch, said it was great to see a community organisation come on board.

"We hear the chopper fly over our heads to the hospital helipad almost every day so we understand what a vital organisation it is to the community,” he said.

"It's great having the crew come down to our Blood Centre to meet with our team to get a more in-depth look at the work we do here.”

Staff and crew from the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service met with the team at the Red Cross Blood Centre yesterday.

They had a further look into what's involved with donating precious supplies of blood and plasma.