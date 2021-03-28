Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ginger Hoy and Isabella Anwyl were among the 1500-strong crowd at Browne Park on Saturday.
Ginger Hoy and Isabella Anwyl were among the 1500-strong crowd at Browne Park on Saturday.
Rugby League

IN PHOTOS: 1500 flock to Capras first home games of 2021

Pam McKay
28th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CQ Capras teams finished with two wins and a draw in their first home games of the 2021 season on Saturday.

About 1500 people flocked to Rockhampton’s Browne Park to take in the action.

Photos
View Gallery

The Capras under-19 women set the tone for the day, scoring a 12-nil win over the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

The club’s under-18 men then made it four wins on the trot in the Mal Meninga Cup, beating the Sunshine Coast Falcons 24-10.

The Capras’ Intrust Super Cup team rounded out the night with an 18-all draw with the Northern Pride after leading the game 16-6 at half-time.

browne park cq capras harvey norman under-19 women intrust super cup mal meninga cup northern pride rugby league sunshine coast falcons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in two-vehicle smash

        Premium Content Man injured in two-vehicle smash

        News He has been transported to hospital with a head injury.

        UPDATE: Person in hospital after motorcycle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Person in hospital after motorcycle crash

        Breaking The crash reportedly occurred on the Capricorn Coast.

        GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Premium Content GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Tennis World-ranked player among those in action at Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre.

        Students learn natural disaster survival skills

        Premium Content Students learn natural disaster survival skills

        Education Carinity Education Rockhampton students learn how to hunt, make fires, build...