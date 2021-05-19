IN PHOTOS: Army launches training exercise at Shoalwater Bay

The Australian Army formally launched a four-week training exercise at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area on Wednesday.

Exercise Diamond Walk 2021 is meant to improve co-operation among elements of the 7th Combat Brigade, each with its own specialisation.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Niessl of the 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, said the training had to do with “foundational war-fighting”.

“In March, the battalion was able to practise at platoon level in an infantry setting, so just the infantry component of the battalion working our soldiers on the ground and our armoured personnel carriers,” he said.

“This exercise is the next level in the progression where we’ll be working with our artillery, our tanks, our engineers to integrate all of those specialised roles so we can work in a combined arms manner.

“It’s really important that we invest the time into doing this, because it does take a substantial period of time to develop those skills, particularly when you’re trying to integrate all of those specialist roles together.”

Lieutenant Colonel Niessl said Shoalwater Bay was ideal for military training thanks to its size and its offering of various types of terrain – flat, hilly, and coastal.

He said Diamond Walk was the largest exercise in which his battalion had taken part in the past 18 months.

Livingstone Shire mayor Andy Ireland thanked the military for the benefit it brought Central Queensland.

“When there’s exercises on, it’s particularly exciting and interesting because these military personnel here have the opportunity to work with some of the latest gear and equipment, and it’s great for them, it’s great for us, it’s great for our security,” he said.

“A lot of our local business houses benefit from their presence and unfortunately due to COVID, the R&R won’t be happening, but certainly in terms of purchasing supplies, fuel locally, all those sort of things, that’s a big benefit for our community.”

Darumbal Uncle Bill Mann performing a smoking ceremony for the beginning of Exercise Diamond Walk.

Rockhampton mayor Tony Williams said the relationship between the military and the Darumbal people was “thriving”.

“Fantastic opportunity to be welcomed up here today to go through the smoking ceremony with the Darumbal people and the Welcome to Country,” he said.

“That’s something there that really is a benefit to our region, and seeing those partnerships and those relationships being built is something that may not have happened a few years back, but it’s great to see that partnership being developed now.

“Should there be a conflict required at any time, having the military trained in using all that new equipment is vital and very important. We welcome these exercises coming here and the benefit that they bring.”



Platoon commander Lieutenant Kurt O'Neill.

Platoon commander Lieutenant Kurt O’Neill said: “We worked earlier in the year with the combat engineers through flood assist, so it’s finally good to get here and conduct training with them on our actual foundation warfighting skills, and work with them out in the field.

“We’re conducting live fire with both the 2nd 14 cavalry tanks and the engineer element who will help us with their engineer capabilities as well on the ground.

“It’s very important for all of us to be able to get out to Shoalwater Bay and conduct training regularly, and in this scale, (so that we’re) not letting our skills fade and keeping our currencies with conducting live fire training safely, and making sure we’re ready for anything that comes both domestically and overseas.”

Corporal Luke Brosnan.

Corporal Luke Brosnan said he would be commanding an anti-armoured engagement during the training.

“I’ve been coming here since 2014, so we usually average about two exercises a year, mainly at the start of the year and mid-year,” he said.

“It’s very good and it’s a very important part of our job to get out here and conduct honing our training and our skills.”

Exercise Diamond Walk began on May 17 and will continue until June 11, during which time there will be an increased military presence on Central Queensland roads.

Originally published as IN PHOTOS: Army launches training exercise at Shoalwater Bay