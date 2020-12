Nola and Ray Clark, Alathea Giovannini and Mavis Casey at Carinity Home Care's Christmas Lunch in Rockhampton

While many Christmas parties will not be happening this year due to coronavirus, a hale and hearty group of Rockhampton seniors gathered at the Frenchville Sports Club on Monday.

Carinity Home Care Rockhampton wanted to help local seniors celebrate Christmas following a difficult year – and also because the town’s popular Christmas street parade was cancelled.

Carinity Home Care Rockhampton contributed $10 per meal for the seniors who attended.