Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The under-13 Rockhampton and Mackay 2 teams battlie it out on day one of the Zone Carnival at Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades. Photo: Pam McKay.
The under-13 Rockhampton and Mackay 2 teams battlie it out on day one of the Zone Carnival at Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades. Photo: Pam McKay.
Hockey

IN PHOTOS: CQ hockey players in action in Rocky

Pam McKay
17th Apr 2021 6:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton and Mackay will feature in most of the finals already decided at the Zone Carnival being hosted by the Rockhampton Hockey Association.

Representative teams from Rockhampton, Mackay and Gladstone took to the turf and grass fields at Kalka Shades for the opening day of the carnival on Saturday.

Photos
View Gallery

They are competing in six age groups - under-11, under-13 and under-15 boys and girls, open men and women and Masters women.

READ:LISTED: Players key to Rocky’s chances in Zone Carnival

RHA president Clark McKay said there had been some great hockey played across all grades.

He said play would continue from 8am Sunday, with results from the early games to determine the make-up of the under-15 and under-13 boys.

Clark said Rockhampton and Mackay would face off in what should be a “cracking” men’s grand final at 1.15pm.

The same two centres would be represented in four of the junior deciders – the under-15 and under-13 girls and the under-11 boys and girls.

No final was being played in the open women, while Rockhampton and Gladstone would meet in the vets women’s final at 1pm.

gladstone hockey association hockey kalka shades mackay hockey association rockhampton hockey association zone carnival
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved Rocky Zoo animal almost ready to give birth

        Premium Content Beloved Rocky Zoo animal almost ready to give birth

        News After a heartbreaking experience in 2019, the mumma Chimp is expected to give birth very soon.

        Patient sues for $3.5m claiming neglect at Rocky Hospital

        Premium Content Patient sues for $3.5m claiming neglect at Rocky Hospital

        Health Former patient sues for $3.5m claiming neglect at Rocky Hospital

        Council reveals when Emu Park gallery will be complete

        Premium Content Council reveals when Emu Park gallery will be complete

        News Livingstone Shire Council and a local MP are optimistic about the impact and value...

        LETTERS: Causeway Lake victim of ‘years of neglect’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Causeway Lake victim of ‘years of neglect’

        News Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.