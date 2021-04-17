IN PHOTOS: CQ hockey players in action in Rocky

The under-13 Rockhampton and Mackay 2 teams battlie it out on day one of the Zone Carnival at Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades. Photo: Pam McKay.

Rockhampton and Mackay will feature in most of the finals already decided at the Zone Carnival being hosted by the Rockhampton Hockey Association.

Representative teams from Rockhampton, Mackay and Gladstone took to the turf and grass fields at Kalka Shades for the opening day of the carnival on Saturday.

They are competing in six age groups - under-11, under-13 and under-15 boys and girls, open men and women and Masters women.

RHA president Clark McKay said there had been some great hockey played across all grades.

He said play would continue from 8am Sunday, with results from the early games to determine the make-up of the under-15 and under-13 boys.

Clark said Rockhampton and Mackay would face off in what should be a “cracking” men’s grand final at 1.15pm.

The same two centres would be represented in four of the junior deciders – the under-15 and under-13 girls and the under-11 boys and girls.

No final was being played in the open women, while Rockhampton and Gladstone would meet in the vets women’s final at 1pm.