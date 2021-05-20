Menu
Chayse Taylor, 10, meets Maroons Origin stars Michael Morgan and Sam Thaiday. It was the perfect inspiration for the youngster, who is gearing up to play his first game of rugby league with Crescent Lagoon in the primary schoolboys competition on Friday.
Rugby League

IN PHOTOS: Fans flock to meet Maroons greats

Pam McKay
20th May 2021 6:42 PM
Fans flocked for a chance to meet some Queensland Origin greats during their visit to Rockhampton on Thursday.

Sam Thaiday, Matt Gillett, Michael Morgan and Tallisha Harden were at Stockland Rockhampton for a meet and greet as part of the Auswide Bank Regional Tour.

They were greeted by a constant stream of footy fans, keen to collect their autographs and grab a photograph.

After the shopping centre visit, the quartet headed to the Frenchville Sports Club for a dinner.

The regional tour is designed to ignite Origin fever in the countdown to the 2021 series, which kicks off on Wednesday, June 9.

It started in Townsville on Tuesday and was in Mackay on Wednesday.

