Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sponsor David Zonca (left) presents winner Dylan Parish with the prized City of Rockhampton Open trophy.
Sponsor David Zonca (left) presents winner Dylan Parish with the prized City of Rockhampton Open trophy.
Golf

IN PHOTOS: Golfers tee off in City of Rocky Open

Pam McKay
3rd May 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dylan Parish shot a 146 at the weekend to claim his third City of Rockhampton Open title.

The Central Queensland golfer had rounds of 74 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday to finish two over par for the 36-hole event on the challenging Rockhampton Golf Course.

Photos
View Gallery

A 222-strong field, one of the biggest in the past decade, teed off in the Open.

There were 70 visitors on course, travelling from as far afield as Townsville and Roma.

Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose said it was a fantastic weekend, with quality golf played across all grades.

He said it was an impressive performance from Parish, who had previously won in 2013 and 2018.

Rockhampton’s Tim McMaster was runner-up, finishing one shot back after carding rounds of 73 and 74.

Greg Black came in third, one shot behind McMaster.

More stories

‘We’re definitely starting to come together as a team’

‘Hungry to play’: Huge development for gridiron in CQ

NAMED: CQ hockey stars in Qld under-21 teams

city of rockhampton open dylan parish golf rockhampton golf club tim mcmaster
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RGS cattle paraders starts off strong at Beef Australia

        Premium Content RGS cattle paraders starts off strong at Beef Australia

        News RGS Cattle Show team members take out Age Champion first day of Beef Australia

        ‘We’re definitely starting to come together as a team’

        Premium Content ‘We’re definitely starting to come together as a team’

        Rugby League CQ Capras show plenty of fight in their showdown with Valleys Diehards.

        Mum’s effort to protect child costs $750

        Premium Content Mum’s effort to protect child costs $750

        Crime A woman busted possessing a taser claimed she had it to protect her child.

        UPDATE: Six people in hospital following two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Six people in hospital following two-vehicle crash

        Breaking Three children were taken to hospital for precaution.