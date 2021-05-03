IN PHOTOS: Golfers tee off in City of Rocky Open

Sponsor David Zonca (left) presents winner Dylan Parish with the prized City of Rockhampton Open trophy.

Sponsor David Zonca (left) presents winner Dylan Parish with the prized City of Rockhampton Open trophy.

Dylan Parish shot a 146 at the weekend to claim his third City of Rockhampton Open title.

The Central Queensland golfer had rounds of 74 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday to finish two over par for the 36-hole event on the challenging Rockhampton Golf Course.

A 222-strong field, one of the biggest in the past decade, teed off in the Open.

There were 70 visitors on course, travelling from as far afield as Townsville and Roma.

Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose said it was a fantastic weekend, with quality golf played across all grades.

He said it was an impressive performance from Parish, who had previously won in 2013 and 2018.

Rockhampton’s Tim McMaster was runner-up, finishing one shot back after carding rounds of 73 and 74.

Greg Black came in third, one shot behind McMaster.

More stories

‘We’re definitely starting to come together as a team’

‘Hungry to play’: Huge development for gridiron in CQ

NAMED: CQ hockey stars in Qld under-21 teams