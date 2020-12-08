IN PHOTOS: Nursing students dominate CQUni graduation
Nearly 100 students graduated CQUniversity with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing during Tuesday afternoon’s ceremony in Rockhampton.
A similar number were awarded undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications in associated health science areas including occupational therapy, medical imaging, physiotherapy and psychology.
Certificate III in Accounts Administration
Jannatul Ferdous
Certificate III in Education Support
Lyndal Rose Parr-Ruddell
Certificate III in Visual Arts
Eleanor Frances Kirkwood
Diploma of Business
Kaye Ann Wickham
Diploma of Children’s Services (Early Childhood Education and Care)
Jodie Sheree Bryce
Machizo Josephine Muchaneta
Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care
Le-Ann Macapagal Briones
Diploma of Business
Kaitlin Marie Andrews
Jemma Ann Ahmann
Stephanie Anne Beck
Catherine Michelle Elliott
Karlene Reid
Emily Elizabeth Shepherd
Diploma of Engineering Studies
Thomas Lance Eric Orr
Associate Degree of Creative Arts
Reshma Van Der Werff
Associate Degree of Digital Media
Vanessa Joyce Ambos Aguilar
Amber Rae Bartley
Associate Degree of Engineering (Electrical Engineering)
Michael Jason Heymer
Bachelor of Accounting
Chloe Louise Adams
Justin Mark Bechaz
Abbie Buchholz
Naomi Dobinson
Taylah Jayne Forsyth
Rachele Joanne Malone
Susan Elizabeth Mann
Heidi Lynelle McCormick
Hayden Reece O’Brien
Iris Ann Onvlee
Madison Faith Rothery
Bachelor of Accounting with Distinction
Susanna Linnea Elisabeth Aitken
Chelsea Maree Anderson
Karina Michelle Nerot
Bachelor of Accounting (Marketing)
Dylan Thomas Tyler
Bachelor of Arts
Kerry Maree Donlan
Danielle Therese Gillespie
Bachelor of Arts with Distinction
Matilda Widdowson
Bachelor of Business (Accounting)
Catherine Michelle Elliott
Bachelor of Business (Accounting) with Distinction
Jemma Ann Ahmann
Bachelor of Business (Management)
Ashlee Rose Chauntler
Bachelor of Business (Marketing)
Luke Joseph Fletcher
Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management and Marketing)
Nicholas Charles Assay
Stephanie Anne Beck
Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resource Management)
Jillian Madonna Gorman
Geoffrey Morrison
Reece Carl Tomlinson
Bachelor of Business (Management and Marketing)
Nicholas George Stewart Hooper
Emily Elizabeth Shepherd
Bachelor of Business (Marketing and Accounting)
Sharon Leanne Field
Bachelor of Creative Arts
Reshma Van Der Werff
Bachelor of Digital Media
Amber Rae Bartley
Oshin Cruz Generoso
Deegon Phillip Mcgurren
Cody Ella O’Dell
Travis Patzwald
Bachelor of Digital Media with Distinction
Vanessa Joyce Ambos Aguilar
Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)
Madeline May Fletchett
Brooke Nina McKenzie
Bachelor of Education (Primary)
Bridie Layne Beatson
Lucinda Patrice Brown
Tara Joann Carpenter
Lori Jean Guest
Emily Caitlin Hales
Stephanie Faith Kahl
Mackenzie Anne Phillips
Tayla Jayne St James
Bachelor of Education (Primary) with Distinction
Elizabeth Neumann
Alyssa Jordyn Palmer
Bachelor of Education (Secondary)
Luke Phillip Cavanagh
Rosemary Ann Dale
Rachel Donovan
Daniela Joy Fletcher-Mathews
Alexandra Louise Milde
Luke Raymond Thomas
Tiffany Leanne Wheatley
Bachelor of Education (Secondary) with Distinction
Grace Sarah Griffin
Zachary Lynam
Christopher John Spreadborough
Bronte Jarrett Wills
Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development)
Ceejay Kelly
Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development) with Distinction
Kohde Pitcher-Kelly
Bachelor of Information Technology (Business Analysis)
Marni Maree Mason
Bachelor of Information Technology (Business Analysis) with Distinction
Erin Josephine Allen
Denz-Lawrence Key
Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Application Development)
Keith Luis Tonson Enriquez
Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Application Development) with Distinction
Mitchell Travis Lawn
Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Business Analysis)
Nathan Walker
Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Network Security) with Distinction
Fely Joy Forayo Dig-o
Bachelor of Laws
Marianne Clarisse Bautista Anderson
Clinton Alan Bond
Claire Elizabeth Greenaway
Myles Graham Heath
Margaret Helen Heineger
Ashlyn Kate Hoare
Heidi Anne-Maree Lawson
Shana Quartermaine
Andrew Lennon Stathooles
Eva Tzioutzias
Bachelor of Music (Jazz and Popular)
Patrick Phillip Nash
Bachelor of Professional Communication (Journalism)
Khrysti Maree Balanay
Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood)
Rianna Amelia Walters
Bachelor of Teaching (Primary)
Genevieve Alyce Corfield
Bachelor of Accounting/Bachelor of Business (Financial Planning) with Distinction
Paige Benson
Bachelor of Accounting/Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management) with Distinction
Christiana Bull
Bachelor of Business (Human Resources Management)/Bachelor of Professional Communication
Michaela Rose Jackson
Bachelor of Business (Management)/Bachelor of Professional Communication
Kaitlin Marie Andrews
Bachelor of Construction Management (Honours)
Jaron Thomas Goodman
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil)
Brady William McKenna
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical)
Nicholas Robert Barnes
Charmaine Faith Dig-O
John Paul McBryde
Derek Thomas Pascoe
Carl Jasen Tanyag
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical)
Alex Connor Clark
Joshua William Cox
Gopi Krishnan Harilal
Jackson Carter Harvey
Datta Sai Prakash Kanajam
Blake Gilbert Newton
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)
Keely Jane Alice Bashford
Ella Francis Carter
Riley Robert Denning
Hayden Alexander Dingley
Matthew Drew Huff
Thomas William Pritchard
Jake William Taylor
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)
Damon William Christensen
Steven James Donovan
Dylan James Hepworth
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)
Cameron Paul Ceracchi
Andrew Howard
Cameron Charles Slack
Andre Vella
Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechatronics) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)
Ruan Nortje
Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management
Adam Robert Irvine
Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management with Distinction
Zane Michael Elliott
Clayton William Tarry
Graduate Certificate in Authentic Leadership
Sharon Sesisilia Connor
Graduate Certificate in Authentic Leadership with Distinction
Helen Louise Magnussen
Graduate Certificate in Management
Bharath Ambati
Brandi Louise Janson
Sunila Pandey
Manisha Pradhan
Graduate Certificate in Management with Distinction
Lisa Anne Harth
Graduate Certificate in Professional Accounting
Laura Mercedes Hayward
Graduate Certificate in Project Management with Distinction
Karina Del Valle Valbuena Bustos
Graduate Certificate in Tertiary and Adult Education
Angela Jane Wilczek
Graduate Diploma of Information Systems
Karina Del Valle Valbuena Bustos
Master of Business Administration with Distinction
Sarah Ellen Aldous
Renae Campbell
Risto Nommela
Master of Business Administration (Leadership) with Distinction
Mark Allan Burgess
Master of Engineering (Electrical)
Arundeep Singh
Jeet Mukherjee
Master of Engineering (Electrical) with Distinction
Temitope Samuel Owolabi
Master of Engineering (Mechanical)
Arun Praveen Anaimalai Murughan
Janjanam Charan Kumar
Master of Engineering (Mechanical) with Distinction
Shibirajan Mutha Naicker Dhamotharan
Master of Information Systems
Pardeep Kaur
Master of Information Systems with Distinction
Karina Del Valle Valbuena Bustos
Master of Information Technology (Networks and Information Security)
Shaliniben Jagdishkumar Patel
Master of Project Management
Bharath Ambati
Sai Kumar Gande
Sai Kiran Jadi
Sunila Pandey
Manisha Pradhan
Master of Project Management with Distinction
Aaron Stewart Kerr
Master of Sustainable Tourism Management
Bui Lan Huong
Master of Teaching (Secondary)
Stephen Ashis Kumar
Corey Joseph Redsell
Lauren Jayne Rixon
Master of Teaching (Secondary) with Distinction
Maddison Shaw McDonald
Master of Informatics (Research)
Chiranjivi Neupane
Certificate III in Aged Care
Ngaire Anne Hine Te Wai Henham
Diploma of Community Services
Rebecca Kate Wessels
Diploma of Health Science
Melissa Cameron
Diploma of Nursing
Alisha Anne Blanch
Jodie Sheree Bryce
Kahley Eunice-Marie Bryson
Kaitlyn Taylah Busk
Louise Adele Ewan
Amanda Jane Harris
Alix Madeleine Holmes
Kelseigh Lawrence
Phillipa Ann Mcguire
Deborah Kay Robinson
Diploma of Nursing (Enrolled/Division 2 nursing)
Rebecca Joan Kayes
Bachelor of Accident Forensics
Teresa-Marie Kelsey
Bachelor of Agriculture
Lochlan John Jepson
Leanne Susan Key
Camilla Catherine Stokes
Maddison Jean Watson
Bachelor of Agriculture with Distinction
Tyler Robert Kennedy
Andres Javier Morera Cano
Matthew James Richardson
Maria De Las Malvinas Whitton
Bachelor of Emergency Service
Sarah Jane Brown
Bachelor of Environmental Science (Land Management)
Brendan James Butler
Natasha Anne Hutchings
Bachelor of Environmental Science (Water Management) with Distinction
Natalie Jane Wolfe-Rackemann
Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences
James Lewis Charlesworth
Joshua Blair Kitchin
Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences with Distinction
Angus John Deeth
Bachelor of Human Services
Andrea Joy Cox
Bachelor of Medical Imaging
Petra Jayne Hansen
Bachelor of Medical Science (Clinical Investigation)
Mahuia Ashraf
Bachelor of Medical Science (Clinical Measurement)
Md Fahimul Islam
Bachelor of Medical Science (Nutrition)
Jessica Megan Knuth
Jacqueline Shears
Samantha Stanley
Bachelor of Medical Science (Nutrition) with Distinction
Tracey Jean King
Brooke Lauren Kenrick Tucker
Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology)
Rebecca Kathleen Taylor
Bachelor of Nursing
Michelle Joyce Appo
Madeleine Archibald
Christine Frances Austin
Sarah Nichole Baran
Brittany Rose Barlow
Lynda Belfit
Louise Anna Bell
Brittany Jayne Blank
Kahley Eunice-Marie Bryson
Usha Budhathoki
Maki Aranas Bugna
Bianca Jade Busteed
Anneka Jayne Cahill
Zoe Amber Calis
Teleah Elise Caplick
Kelly Chopping
Isabella Nadine Coleman
Amy Louise Douglas
Jessica Leigh Edgar
Fiona June Filewood
Mark Ryan Adaylo Gamier
Nicole Louise Graham
Melissa Ann Hall
Rhiannon Harmsworth
Carrol-Anne Maree Harris
Ngaire Anne Hine Te Wai Henham
Annette Hill
Emmily Rose Hills
Kiara Madisyn Holzberger
Emily Catherine Howell
Leonita Cassion Huwyler
Amanda Lee Jackson
Karen Lee Jones
Rebecca Joan Kayes
Kylie Pauline Kemble
Lisa Michelle Kuip
Aileen Patricia Lamb
Charlotte Mary Lawrie
Thi Thanh Thanh Le
Kimberly Anne Ledwy
Helene Rebecca Macey
Tully Amber Madsen
Yasmine Maryanne Marsten
Demi Olivia Martin
Shamiso Elizabeth Mavengere
Kylie Elizabeth McAlister
Monique Irene Conchita Mcleod
Francesca Joy Mella
Madison Morris
Rosemary Murphy
Kasey Dianne Nielsen
Uchenna Crescentia Nwakanma
Mikayla Olive
Tori May Olivier
Nikkita Louise Palmer
Matilda Rose Patterson
Kristin Nicole Pershouse
Nishma Poudel
Samantha Lee Radley
Stacey Ann Rohdmann
Lisa Michelle Rooney
Anita Belinda Ryan
Maridel Selwood
Emily Jane Shepherd
Georgia Mary Anne Smith
Crystal Jade Sweeney
Lorri Leeanne Upton
Imogen Narelle Walker
Jesse Olivia Walker
Chiquita Cheyenne Banika Wehmeier
Kate Louise Whelan
Chloe White
Nicole Renau White
Dianne Evelyn Winters
Hayley Jade Woods
Darian Lee Wooler
Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction
Elyse Maree Bennett
Jasmine Lee Blackmore
Meg Indiana Collins
Brodie-Lee Garrard
Jaime Mae Holzberger
Katie Lee Lentell
Johannes Matika
Taren Leea Gaye McGrath
Monique Eloise Morgan
Misako Otowa
Josef Jacobus Prinsloo
Sally May Ransom
Ella Macy Stevens
Brooke Renee Thomassen
Bachelor of Occupational Health and Safety
Mico Cavaye Easton
Tony Robert Faint
Renee Karen Peachey
Bachelor of Paramedic Science
Michelle Botes
Jenna Rae Deane-Freeman
Isabel Louise Fehlhaber
Alana Mae Hamilton
Lester Kimber
Jesse Amos Lehtonen
Rhana Dee Lindley
Jason Sven Morris
Cameron David Porter
Samuel Austin Sandford
Pagen Leigh Simpson-Moss
Benjamin Luke Welter
Georgia Louise Williams
Bachelor of Paramedic Science with Distinction
Gracyn Ashley Butler
Sarah Davis
Josh Kevin Isbel
Bachelor of Psychological Science
James Andrew Bundesen
Jett Wai Ley Glazbrook
Tamara Gray
Liam Glen Paul Keily
Tyrone Mason-Jones
Leah Joy Cecilia Munns
Justina Louise O’Connor
Jordan Stanley
Bachelor of Psychological Science with Distinction
Rachel Ellen Charlesworth-Smith
Ashlee Maddison Forshaw
Bryony Jai Holmes
Julie Ann McCarthy
Danielle Laurel Missler
Bachelor of Science (Applied Biology)
Shanay Deborah Smyly
Bachelor of Science (Psychology)
Greta Louise Stanger
Bachelor of Science (Psychology) with Distinction
Melinda Grace Kuhn
Rachael Mary Smallwood
Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (Honours)
Steven Abubakar Kunenge
Epaphras Julius Massawe
Josie Ann Shepherd
Rebecca Kathleen Taylor
Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours)
Annissa Michelle Batson
Ally Maree Benjamin
Nikola Letitia Davies
Katie Therese Emmert
Jasmine Lyn Everett
Nicole Jade Fleiter
Jaime Alice Hope
Jade Julie Ware Jenkins
Jacqueline Latchman
Jacob Patrick Marrinan
Tamika Maree McLean
Kirralee Randle
Emily Jane Richardson
Daniella Zak
Bachelor of Physiotherapy (Honours)
Nicola Maria Bout
Riley Keith William Cross
Brandon Luke Dines
Bonnie Jean Dornom
Abby Louise Edmistone
Mitchell Geoffrey Hill
Erin Fiona Kerr
Lachlan Charles Knuth
Thomas John Laycock
Sophie Leah McLurcan
Andrew Meadows
Micayla Clarissa Meyer
William Parker Neven
Tegan Marie Parker
Katarina Kimberley Pederick
Luke David Pozzoli
Kent Reddiex
Crystal-Ann Rodier
James Russell Scott
Mark Edward Taranto
Christina Faye Tomkins
Tai Alana Wakelin-Gray
Zane Wilson
Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours)
Ethan James Barker
Jaimee Elizabeth Bateman
Ryan Mackenzie Cooke
Cameron James Dare
Luke Matthew Fletcher
Felix Allen Parker
Bachelor of Social Work (Honours)
Beth Jacqueline Ford
Kristy Maree Glover
Terri-Lea June Hoskin
Chloe Eden Housman
Machizo Josephine Muchaneta
Tahlia Rachelle Swanson
Bachelor of Speech Pathology (Honours)
Katelyn Grace Hartwell
Suzanne Maree Hutchings
Graduate Certificate in Nursing (International Registered Nurse Entry)
Lorraine Gay Berdin Escano
Juliana Dawn Anak Medan
Renelyn Dela Cruz Pascual
Honey Lenn Acosta Salarda
Graduate Diploma of Clinical Nursing
Joylyne Tafirenyika
Bachelor of Medical Sonography/Graduate Diploma of Medical Sonography
Sally Rochelle Cuoco
Master of Clinical Nursing
Navneet Kaur
Yogeshwari Yadav
Master of Clinical Nursing with Distinction
Ashley Kim Fisser
Master of Clinical Psychology
Julia Margaret Crowley
Master of Clinical Psychology with Distinction
Joanne Louise Bell
Alicia Maree Casey
Sonja Lynne Jameson
Doctor of Philosophy
Md Hazrat Ali
Mohammad Anwar
Ashfaque Ahmed Chowdhury
Jordan Louise Fox
Md Mejbaul Haque
Anand Koirala
Julie-Ann Charmaine Malan
Sandra Jean Worsley