IN PHOTOS: Nursing students dominate CQUni graduation

Nearly 100 students graduated CQUniversity with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing during Tuesday afternoon’s ceremony in Rockhampton.

A similar number were awarded undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications in associated health science areas including occupational therapy, medical imaging, physiotherapy and psychology.

Congratulations to all the graduates and best luck for your future.

Here is the full list of graduates from both the morning and afternoon ceremonies as provided by the university.

Certificate III in Accounts Administration

Jannatul Ferdous

Certificate III in Education Support

Lyndal Rose Parr-Ruddell

Certificate III in Visual Arts

Eleanor Frances Kirkwood

Diploma of Business

Kaye Ann Wickham

Diploma of Children’s Services (Early Childhood Education and Care)

Jodie Sheree Bryce

Machizo Josephine Muchaneta

Diploma of Early Childhood Education and Care

Le-Ann Macapagal Briones

Diploma of Business

Kaitlin Marie Andrews

Jemma Ann Ahmann

Stephanie Anne Beck

Catherine Michelle Elliott

Karlene Reid

Emily Elizabeth Shepherd

Diploma of Engineering Studies

Thomas Lance Eric Orr

Associate Degree of Creative Arts

Reshma Van Der Werff

Associate Degree of Digital Media

Vanessa Joyce Ambos Aguilar

Amber Rae Bartley

Associate Degree of Engineering (Electrical Engineering)

Michael Jason Heymer

Bachelor of Accounting

Chloe Louise Adams

Justin Mark Bechaz

Abbie Buchholz

Naomi Dobinson

Taylah Jayne Forsyth

Rachele Joanne Malone

Susan Elizabeth Mann

Heidi Lynelle McCormick

Hayden Reece O’Brien

Iris Ann Onvlee

Madison Faith Rothery

Bachelor of Accounting with Distinction

Susanna Linnea Elisabeth Aitken

Chelsea Maree Anderson

Karina Michelle Nerot

Bachelor of Accounting (Marketing)

Dylan Thomas Tyler

Bachelor of Arts

Kerry Maree Donlan

Danielle Therese Gillespie

Bachelor of Arts with Distinction

Matilda Widdowson

Bachelor of Business (Accounting)

Catherine Michelle Elliott

Bachelor of Business (Accounting) with Distinction

Jemma Ann Ahmann

Bachelor of Business (Management)

Ashlee Rose Chauntler

Bachelor of Business (Marketing)

Luke Joseph Fletcher

Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management and Marketing)

Nicholas Charles Assay

Stephanie Anne Beck

Bachelor of Business (Management and Human Resource Management)

Jillian Madonna Gorman

Geoffrey Morrison

Reece Carl Tomlinson

Bachelor of Business (Management and Marketing)

Nicholas George Stewart Hooper

Emily Elizabeth Shepherd

Bachelor of Business (Marketing and Accounting)

Sharon Leanne Field

Bachelor of Creative Arts

Reshma Van Der Werff

Bachelor of Digital Media

Amber Rae Bartley

Oshin Cruz Generoso

Deegon Phillip Mcgurren

Cody Ella O’Dell

Travis Patzwald

Bachelor of Digital Media with Distinction

Vanessa Joyce Ambos Aguilar

Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood)

Madeline May Fletchett

Brooke Nina McKenzie

Bachelor of Education (Primary)

Bridie Layne Beatson

Lucinda Patrice Brown

Tara Joann Carpenter

Lori Jean Guest

Emily Caitlin Hales

Stephanie Faith Kahl

Mackenzie Anne Phillips

Tayla Jayne St James

Bachelor of Education (Primary) with Distinction

Elizabeth Neumann

Alyssa Jordyn Palmer

Bachelor of Education (Secondary)

Luke Phillip Cavanagh

Rosemary Ann Dale

Rachel Donovan

Daniela Joy Fletcher-Mathews

Alexandra Louise Milde

Luke Raymond Thomas

Tiffany Leanne Wheatley

Bachelor of Education (Secondary) with Distinction

Grace Sarah Griffin

Zachary Lynam

Christopher John Spreadborough

Bronte Jarrett Wills

Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development)

Ceejay Kelly

Bachelor of Information Technology (Application Development) with Distinction

Kohde Pitcher-Kelly

Bachelor of Information Technology (Business Analysis)

Marni Maree Mason

Bachelor of Information Technology (Business Analysis) with Distinction

Erin Josephine Allen

Denz-Lawrence Key

Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Application Development)

Keith Luis Tonson Enriquez

Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Application Development) with Distinction

Mitchell Travis Lawn

Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Business Analysis)

Nathan Walker

Bachelor of Information Technology (Co-op) (Network Security) with Distinction

Fely Joy Forayo Dig-o

Bachelor of Laws

Marianne Clarisse Bautista Anderson

Clinton Alan Bond

Claire Elizabeth Greenaway

Myles Graham Heath

Margaret Helen Heineger

Ashlyn Kate Hoare

Heidi Anne-Maree Lawson

Shana Quartermaine

Andrew Lennon Stathooles

Eva Tzioutzias

Bachelor of Music (Jazz and Popular)

Patrick Phillip Nash

Bachelor of Professional Communication (Journalism)

Khrysti Maree Balanay

Bachelor of Teaching (Early Childhood)

Rianna Amelia Walters

Bachelor of Teaching (Primary)

Genevieve Alyce Corfield

Bachelor of Accounting/Bachelor of Business (Financial Planning) with Distinction

Paige Benson

Bachelor of Accounting/Bachelor of Business (Human Resource Management) with Distinction

Christiana Bull

Bachelor of Business (Human Resources Management)/Bachelor of Professional Communication

Michaela Rose Jackson

Bachelor of Business (Management)/Bachelor of Professional Communication

Kaitlin Marie Andrews

Bachelor of Construction Management (Honours)

Jaron Thomas Goodman

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil)

Brady William McKenna

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical)

Nicholas Robert Barnes

Charmaine Faith Dig-O

John Paul McBryde

Derek Thomas Pascoe

Carl Jasen Tanyag

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical)

Alex Connor Clark

Joshua William Cox

Gopi Krishnan Harilal

Jackson Carter Harvey

Datta Sai Prakash Kanajam

Blake Gilbert Newton

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Civil) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)

Keely Jane Alice Bashford

Ella Francis Carter

Riley Robert Denning

Hayden Alexander Dingley

Matthew Drew Huff

Thomas William Pritchard

Jake William Taylor

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Electrical) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)

Damon William Christensen

Steven James Donovan

Dylan James Hepworth

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechanical) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)

Cameron Paul Ceracchi

Andrew Howard

Cameron Charles Slack

Andre Vella

Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) (Mechatronics) and Diploma of Professional Practice (Co-op Engineering)

Ruan Nortje

Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management

Adam Robert Irvine

Graduate Certificate in Asset and Maintenance Management with Distinction

Zane Michael Elliott

Clayton William Tarry

Graduate Certificate in Authentic Leadership

Sharon Sesisilia Connor

Graduate Certificate in Authentic Leadership with Distinction

Helen Louise Magnussen

Graduate Certificate in Management

Bharath Ambati

Brandi Louise Janson

Sunila Pandey

Manisha Pradhan

Graduate Certificate in Management with Distinction

Lisa Anne Harth

Graduate Certificate in Professional Accounting

Laura Mercedes Hayward

Graduate Certificate in Project Management with Distinction

Karina Del Valle Valbuena Bustos

Graduate Certificate in Tertiary and Adult Education

Angela Jane Wilczek

Graduate Diploma of Information Systems

Karina Del Valle Valbuena Bustos

Master of Business Administration with Distinction

Sarah Ellen Aldous

Renae Campbell

Risto Nommela

Master of Business Administration (Leadership) with Distinction

Mark Allan Burgess

Master of Engineering (Electrical)

Arundeep Singh

Jeet Mukherjee

Master of Engineering (Electrical) with Distinction

Temitope Samuel Owolabi

Master of Engineering (Mechanical)

Arun Praveen Anaimalai Murughan

Janjanam Charan Kumar

Master of Engineering (Mechanical) with Distinction

Shibirajan Mutha Naicker Dhamotharan

Master of Information Systems

Pardeep Kaur

Master of Information Systems with Distinction

Karina Del Valle Valbuena Bustos

Master of Information Technology (Networks and Information Security)

Shaliniben Jagdishkumar Patel

Master of Project Management

Bharath Ambati

Sai Kumar Gande

Sai Kiran Jadi

Sunila Pandey

Manisha Pradhan

Master of Project Management with Distinction

Aaron Stewart Kerr

Master of Sustainable Tourism Management

Bui Lan Huong

Master of Teaching (Secondary)

Stephen Ashis Kumar

Corey Joseph Redsell

Lauren Jayne Rixon

Master of Teaching (Secondary) with Distinction

Maddison Shaw McDonald

Master of Informatics (Research)

Chiranjivi Neupane

Certificate III in Aged Care

Ngaire Anne Hine Te Wai Henham

Diploma of Community Services

Rebecca Kate Wessels

Diploma of Health Science

Melissa Cameron

Diploma of Nursing

Alisha Anne Blanch

Jodie Sheree Bryce

Kahley Eunice-Marie Bryson

Kaitlyn Taylah Busk

Louise Adele Ewan

Amanda Jane Harris

Alix Madeleine Holmes

Kelseigh Lawrence

Phillipa Ann Mcguire

Deborah Kay Robinson

Diploma of Nursing (Enrolled/Division 2 nursing)

Rebecca Joan Kayes

Bachelor of Accident Forensics

Teresa-Marie Kelsey

Bachelor of Agriculture

Lochlan John Jepson

Leanne Susan Key

Camilla Catherine Stokes

Maddison Jean Watson

Bachelor of Agriculture with Distinction

Tyler Robert Kennedy

Andres Javier Morera Cano

Matthew James Richardson

Maria De Las Malvinas Whitton

Bachelor of Emergency Service

Sarah Jane Brown

Bachelor of Environmental Science (Land Management)

Brendan James Butler

Natasha Anne Hutchings

Bachelor of Environmental Science (Water Management) with Distinction

Natalie Jane Wolfe-Rackemann

Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences

James Lewis Charlesworth

Joshua Blair Kitchin

Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences with Distinction

Angus John Deeth

Bachelor of Human Services

Andrea Joy Cox

Bachelor of Medical Imaging

Petra Jayne Hansen

Bachelor of Medical Science (Clinical Investigation)

Mahuia Ashraf

Bachelor of Medical Science (Clinical Measurement)

Md Fahimul Islam

Bachelor of Medical Science (Nutrition)

Jessica Megan Knuth

Jacqueline Shears

Samantha Stanley

Bachelor of Medical Science (Nutrition) with Distinction

Tracey Jean King

Brooke Lauren Kenrick Tucker

Bachelor of Medical Science (Pathology)

Rebecca Kathleen Taylor

Bachelor of Nursing

Michelle Joyce Appo

Madeleine Archibald

Christine Frances Austin

Sarah Nichole Baran

Brittany Rose Barlow

Lynda Belfit

Louise Anna Bell

Brittany Jayne Blank

Kahley Eunice-Marie Bryson

Usha Budhathoki

Maki Aranas Bugna

Bianca Jade Busteed

Anneka Jayne Cahill

Zoe Amber Calis

Teleah Elise Caplick

Kelly Chopping

Isabella Nadine Coleman

Amy Louise Douglas

Jessica Leigh Edgar

Fiona June Filewood

Mark Ryan Adaylo Gamier

Nicole Louise Graham

Melissa Ann Hall

Rhiannon Harmsworth

Carrol-Anne Maree Harris

Ngaire Anne Hine Te Wai Henham

Annette Hill

Emmily Rose Hills

Kiara Madisyn Holzberger

Emily Catherine Howell

Leonita Cassion Huwyler

Amanda Lee Jackson

Karen Lee Jones

Rebecca Joan Kayes

Kylie Pauline Kemble

Lisa Michelle Kuip

Aileen Patricia Lamb

Charlotte Mary Lawrie

Thi Thanh Thanh Le

Kimberly Anne Ledwy

Helene Rebecca Macey

Tully Amber Madsen

Yasmine Maryanne Marsten

Demi Olivia Martin

Shamiso Elizabeth Mavengere

Kylie Elizabeth McAlister

Monique Irene Conchita Mcleod

Francesca Joy Mella

Madison Morris

Rosemary Murphy

Kasey Dianne Nielsen

Uchenna Crescentia Nwakanma

Mikayla Olive

Tori May Olivier

Nikkita Louise Palmer

Matilda Rose Patterson

Kristin Nicole Pershouse

Nishma Poudel

Samantha Lee Radley

Stacey Ann Rohdmann

Lisa Michelle Rooney

Anita Belinda Ryan

Maridel Selwood

Emily Jane Shepherd

Georgia Mary Anne Smith

Crystal Jade Sweeney

Lorri Leeanne Upton

Imogen Narelle Walker

Jesse Olivia Walker

Chiquita Cheyenne Banika Wehmeier

Kate Louise Whelan

Chloe White

Nicole Renau White

Dianne Evelyn Winters

Hayley Jade Woods

Darian Lee Wooler

Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction

Elyse Maree Bennett

Jasmine Lee Blackmore

Meg Indiana Collins

Brodie-Lee Garrard

Jaime Mae Holzberger

Katie Lee Lentell

Johannes Matika

Taren Leea Gaye McGrath

Monique Eloise Morgan

Misako Otowa

Josef Jacobus Prinsloo

Sally May Ransom

Ella Macy Stevens

Brooke Renee Thomassen

Bachelor of Occupational Health and Safety

Mico Cavaye Easton

Tony Robert Faint

Renee Karen Peachey

Bachelor of Paramedic Science

Michelle Botes

Jenna Rae Deane-Freeman

Isabel Louise Fehlhaber

Alana Mae Hamilton

Lester Kimber

Jesse Amos Lehtonen

Rhana Dee Lindley

Jason Sven Morris

Cameron David Porter

Samuel Austin Sandford

Pagen Leigh Simpson-Moss

Benjamin Luke Welter

Georgia Louise Williams

Bachelor of Paramedic Science with Distinction

Gracyn Ashley Butler

Sarah Davis

Josh Kevin Isbel

Bachelor of Psychological Science

James Andrew Bundesen

Jett Wai Ley Glazbrook

Tamara Gray

Liam Glen Paul Keily

Tyrone Mason-Jones

Leah Joy Cecilia Munns

Justina Louise O’Connor

Jordan Stanley

Bachelor of Psychological Science with Distinction

Rachel Ellen Charlesworth-Smith

Ashlee Maddison Forshaw

Bryony Jai Holmes

Julie Ann McCarthy

Danielle Laurel Missler

Bachelor of Science (Applied Biology)

Shanay Deborah Smyly

Bachelor of Science (Psychology)

Greta Louise Stanger

Bachelor of Science (Psychology) with Distinction

Melinda Grace Kuhn

Rachael Mary Smallwood

Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (Honours)

Steven Abubakar Kunenge

Epaphras Julius Massawe

Josie Ann Shepherd

Rebecca Kathleen Taylor

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (Honours)

Annissa Michelle Batson

Ally Maree Benjamin

Nikola Letitia Davies

Katie Therese Emmert

Jasmine Lyn Everett

Nicole Jade Fleiter

Jaime Alice Hope

Jade Julie Ware Jenkins

Jacqueline Latchman

Jacob Patrick Marrinan

Tamika Maree McLean

Kirralee Randle

Emily Jane Richardson

Daniella Zak

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (Honours)

Nicola Maria Bout

Riley Keith William Cross

Brandon Luke Dines

Bonnie Jean Dornom

Abby Louise Edmistone

Mitchell Geoffrey Hill

Erin Fiona Kerr

Lachlan Charles Knuth

Thomas John Laycock

Sophie Leah McLurcan

Andrew Meadows

Micayla Clarissa Meyer

William Parker Neven

Tegan Marie Parker

Katarina Kimberley Pederick

Luke David Pozzoli

Kent Reddiex

Crystal-Ann Rodier

James Russell Scott

Mark Edward Taranto

Christina Faye Tomkins

Tai Alana Wakelin-Gray

Zane Wilson

Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours)

Ethan James Barker

Jaimee Elizabeth Bateman

Ryan Mackenzie Cooke

Cameron James Dare

Luke Matthew Fletcher

Felix Allen Parker

Bachelor of Social Work (Honours)

Beth Jacqueline Ford

Kristy Maree Glover

Terri-Lea June Hoskin

Chloe Eden Housman

Machizo Josephine Muchaneta

Tahlia Rachelle Swanson

Bachelor of Speech Pathology (Honours)

Katelyn Grace Hartwell

Suzanne Maree Hutchings

Graduate Certificate in Nursing (International Registered Nurse Entry)

Lorraine Gay Berdin Escano

Juliana Dawn Anak Medan

Renelyn Dela Cruz Pascual

Honey Lenn Acosta Salarda

Graduate Diploma of Clinical Nursing

Joylyne Tafirenyika

Bachelor of Medical Sonography/Graduate Diploma of Medical Sonography

Sally Rochelle Cuoco

Master of Clinical Nursing

Navneet Kaur

Yogeshwari Yadav

Master of Clinical Nursing with Distinction

Ashley Kim Fisser

Master of Clinical Psychology

Julia Margaret Crowley

Master of Clinical Psychology with Distinction

Joanne Louise Bell

Alicia Maree Casey

Sonja Lynne Jameson

Doctor of Philosophy

Md Hazrat Ali

Mohammad Anwar

Ashfaque Ahmed Chowdhury

Jordan Louise Fox

Md Mejbaul Haque

Anand Koirala

Julie-Ann Charmaine Malan

Sandra Jean Worsley