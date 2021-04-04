IN PHOTOS: Sunflower royalty crowned at 2021 festival

Hundreds of festival-goers flocked to Emerald’s Pioneer Park for the crowning of the 2021 Sunflower Queen and Junior Princess.

There was an air of excitement as community members attended the 45th annual Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival after being cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus.

Committee president Melanie McMaster said a “mammoth effort” was put in by the committee to see the festival go ahead, despite concerns raised following recent Queensland restrictions.

“We were a bit nervous earlier in the week with the restrictions being put in place but we’re really fortunate we were able to proceed with it,” she said.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Emerald on Saturday morning for the annual street parade, watching emergency services, individuals and community groups tour the streets in large, colourful floats.

“We had a wonderful turnout from the community, the streets were lined with people everywhere,” Ms McMaster said.

“It was very warming to see everyone get involved, not only the people on the sides of the streets but the people on the floats as well, seeing floats start rolling in was very beautiful to see.”

2021 Sunflower Queen Crystal Brunetto and 2021 Sunflower Junior Princess Ella Kerr.

Crowds then headed to Pioneer Park for the family-friendly festival, including markets, children’s rides, food and entertainment followed by five local horse races and the crowning of the 2021 Sunflower Queen and Junior Princess.

Emerald State High School teacher Crystal Brunetto, 24, was crowned the 2021 Sunflower Queen, with Ella Kerr, 15, crowned the 2021 Junior Princess and Sophie McKenzie crowned the Junior Princess Runner Up.

Ella said it was “amazing” to be crowned the 2021 Junior Princess, after wanting to be part of the Sunflower quest for years.

2021 Junior Princess runner up Sophie McKenzie and 2021 Sunflower Junior Princess Ella Kerr.

“I’ve seen the festival going on my whole life, and I really looked up to the girls doing it and I thought it would be a really amazing thing to do, so I guess when I finally got old enough to do it I just entered,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to being more involved with the community, being part of more events and giving back to the community.”

All three entrants raised funds for The Neighbourhood Centre as part of the quest, holding bowls nights, raffles and more in order to support the local organisation.

Ms Brunetto said she was looking forward to representing the community and committee over the next year and hoped to encourage other girls across the region to get involved in 2022.

“In my job especially, its important to maintain and build relationships within the community,” she said.

“I think it’s important for younger girls to see the benefits of the quest, not just for them but for everyone around them.”