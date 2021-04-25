Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Veterans, schools and emergency services joined Emerald's 2021 Anzac Day March on April 25, from Lions Park to the Emerald Cenotaph, followed by the main service.
Veterans, schools and emergency services joined Emerald's 2021 Anzac Day March on April 25, from Lions Park to the Emerald Cenotaph, followed by the main service.
Community

IN PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Anzac Day march

Kristen Booth
25th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Community groups, schools and veterans were cheered on as they made their way through the streets of Emerald during the 2021 Anzac Day march.

The marching band led the charge followed by groups of all ages, from Lions Park around to the Emerald Cenotaph for the main service.

Thousands of people were in attendance this year after being restricted to their driveways due to COVID restrictions in 2020.

Photos
View Gallery

Originally published as IN PHOTOS: Thousands show up for Anzac Day march

anzac day 2021 community support emerald anzac day emerald cenotaph photo gallery
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Accused DV offender drove erratically four times

        Premium Content Accused DV offender drove erratically four times

        Crime A woman accused of domestic violence offences, including driving erratically four times, claims messages allegedly sent from her online accounts were sent by the...

        Thousands at Emu Park 2021 Anzac Day Dawn Service

        Premium Content Thousands at Emu Park 2021 Anzac Day Dawn Service

        Community PHOTO GALLERY: Check out the photos from the early morning event

        PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds at The Caves Agricultural Show

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds at The Caves Agricultural Show

        Family Fun Groups turned out to the annual show on Saturday to check out the horse and cattle...

        Woman airlifted to Rockhampton after fall from motorbike

        Premium Content Woman airlifted to Rockhampton after fall from motorbike

        News She was working on the family farm checking the cattle when the accident occured...