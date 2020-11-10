IN PICTURES: Charred mess as fire destroys recycling plant

UPDATE 11AM: A PARKHURST recycling facility has been left a charred mess after a fire tore through the facility overnight.

Fire crews remain at the scene dampening down the area, after 13 crews worked to contain the blaze at the Wade Street facility overnight.

Recycling plant fire continues to smoulder on Wade St Parkhurst

INITIAL: A FIRE continues to smoulder at a Rockhampton recycling plant.

Three fire crews are now at the Wade Street, Parkhurst plant breaking down rubbish and dampening the area.

Altogether, 13 crews attended the site of the blaze, which started about 9.30 last night.

All persons were accounted for and nobody was injured.

The building in question, containing plastic and paper, was extensively damaged.

A loader is being used to remove material and debris.

Paramedics were on standby during the night, but were not, in the end, needed.

Police are present and will investigate the cause of the fire after it has been completely extinguished.