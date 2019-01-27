Menu
Luke Wogjtecki, Wojjcik Magic, Victoria Wogjtecki and Luiza Popowicz spend their first Australia Day at Yeppoon
In pictures: Crowds flock to Yeppoon for Australia Day

JANN HOULEY
27th Jan 2019 12:08 PM
THE Magic-Popowicz family spent their first Australia Day of many at Yeppoon's Great Australia Day Beach Party on Saturday.

They moved to Australia from the UK only a few weeks ago; they don't know yet which schools the kids will attend.

"We're still in the process of unpacking and sorting everything out," said mum Luiza.

While for the Rebars, including Andrew Jr in his koala suit, spending a day at the beach has become an "everyday tradition".

 

"I come from Pennsylvania and my wife comes from Utah," said Mr Rebar.

"It's snowing back there; we'll take this any day."

Yeppoon's Australia Day celebrations started with a fun run, followed by Dr Hubble's Bubble Show and two shows by PocketLove.

On the beach, a 'Lest We Forget' memorial took out open prize for the Mirror Sand sculpture competition while crowds were treated to a parachute display and open boats races.

