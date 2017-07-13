IN PICTURES: How Rocky's boys became Origin heroes

Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons reacts with fans following State of Origin Game 3 between the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

LAST night was one of glory for the Maroons and the three Central Queensland boys who helped spur their state onto a remarkable Origin victory.

Check out the feats of Cameron Munster, Tim Glasby and Ben Hunt in this picture gallery.