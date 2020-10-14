IN PICTURES: John’s AFL dream for Lions as Cup visits Rocky

AFL wasn’t a big deal when 77-year old John Egan grew up around Rockhampton.

“I played soccer and basketball and cricket,” he said, from the Frenchville Sports Club on Wednesday morning.

Clare and Rhonda Thomas with the AFL Premiership Cup

“My brothers-in-law, who are a bit younger, played AFL once it began popular in Queensland.”

But since the game went national in the 1980s, he’s become an avid fan, and reckons it’s time for the Premiership Cup to come back to Queensland... for good.

Bradley Richards with the AFL Premiership Cup

The Cup passed through Rockhampton today, and eager fans visited the Frenchville Sports Club to have their photos taken alongside the icon.

It's the first time Mr Egan’s come up close and personal with the trophy.

Tim McMaster and Elise Bottcher, who plays for Panthers, with the AFL Premiership Cup

“It’s pretty special,” he said.

He said he would spend the weekend watching the Lions face the Geelong Cats at the Gabba, in what will be a crucial match for both sides - the winner progressing to the AFL Grand Final.

“And I’ll probably have a punt on the Caulfield Cup too.”