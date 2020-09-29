IN PICTURES: Long Lunch in style by beautiful Fitzroy River

FOLLOWING a world-class selection of fare and festivities around Central Queensland over four days, the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival ended with a sold out Long Lunch on the river.

The menu included smoked brisket and oyster pie, peppered veal with mushroom arancini, slow cooked lamb with farro salad, wagyu beef cheeks with tomato and caper compote, citrus curd tart and chocolate cheesecake with pecan crumb.

