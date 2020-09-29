Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Entertainment

IN PICTURES: Long Lunch in style by beautiful Fitzroy River

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
29th Sep 2020 12:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOLLOWING a world-class selection of fare and festivities around Central Queensland over four days, the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival ended with a sold out Long Lunch on the river.

The menu included smoked brisket and oyster pie, peppered veal with mushroom arancini, slow cooked lamb with farro salad, wagyu beef cheeks with tomato and caper compote, citrus curd tart and chocolate cheesecake with pecan crumb.

See the social page pics here:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
capricorn food and wine festival 2020 capricorn food and wine festival photos
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman steals electricity from her neighbour

        Premium Content Woman steals electricity from her neighbour

        News A Rockhampton woman who stole electricity has been fined more than what her electricity bill had been for the power she used

        • 29th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        Rockets, Cyclones under-12s mixing it with Qld’s best

        Premium Content Rockets, Cyclones under-12s mixing it with Qld’s best

        Basketball LIVESTREAM: Watch day two action on this website, including Rockets game at...

        • 29th Sep 2020 11:37 AM
        First female agent to call bids at Rocky’s Brahman Week Sale

        Premium Content First female agent to call bids at Rocky’s Brahman Week Sale

        Rural 860 red and grey Brahman bulls will go under the hammer at the largest bull sale in...

        Man charged after police discover huge drug set up at house

        Premium Content Man charged after police discover huge drug set up at house

        Crime A parcel containing drugs allegedly led police to the property.