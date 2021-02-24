In pictures: Monster storm wreaks havoc across southeast Qld

Temperatures will spike past the 40C mark in Queensland again today while the southeast cools down with double digit rainfall forecast after storms rolled through yesterday.

There were 33 calls to the State Emergency Service across Queensland on Tuesday afternoon as a storm left thousands without power.

Storm approaching Brisbane city from the South Western QLD, taken from The Grange - Picture: Sean Callinan

There were 11 SES calls in the Moreton Bay region, seven in Ipswich, six in Logan and five on the Gold Coast.

The southeast is set for showers today with less of a chance of a storm with Bureau Meteorologist Rosa Hoff saying we have entered a new stage of the system.

The storm front approaches Mundubbera. Picture: Sandie Read

"Showers and storms that impacted southeast Queensland have been brought by a trough that moved from inland closer to the coast and is now bringing showers and storms as it retreats back to the west," Ms Hoff said.

A massive storm rolls over Coleyville in the Scenic Rim south of Ipswich. Picture: Amanda Bolton

"Yesterday we saw significant showers and storms around the Brisbane area but today we are not expecting anything severe around the southeast coast but we do have a chance of seeing some severe storm development on the other side of Toowoomba."

The heatwave will continue in the Central West and North West with temperatures to scorch past 40C today, but relief isn't far away.

A lightning strike at Alton Downs, west of Rockhampton. Picture: Nicole Callum

"That's just thanks to the trough having stalled right over them … so we have seen some of the colder air move into the far southwest like Thurgowinda and Birdsville, however it's still just making it's way into central parts," Ms Hoff said.

"The good news is that the temperatures will be creeping down for Longreach and Mt Isa in the coming days, a few degrees a day, until they return to average."

Originally published as In pictures: Monster storm wreaks havoc across southeast Qld