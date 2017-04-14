29°
In Rockhampton, we open our hearts to refugees

14th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
SPECIAL TIME: Bishop Michael McCarthy shares his thoughts this Easter.
SPECIAL TIME: Bishop Michael McCarthy shares his thoughts this Easter. Chris Ison ROK190615cbishop1

By Bishop Michael McCarthy, Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton

MY greetings to you as we celebrate the Risen Christ and his message of hope.

Following the recent Cyclone Debbie, my prayers are with the people who have been affected and all the communities that have endured this episode of wild weather.

There was great disappointment that the priests of the Diocese were unable to come together for the annual pre-Easter gathering last week.

The priests remained with their communities and many of the parishioners from across the Diocese who normally join us at the annual Mass of Chrism, were unable to do so because of flood waters.

It was far too dangerous to travel in such a week and with the possibility also of the priests being isolated from their communities for the celebration of the Easter Triduum.

I have just returned from a Diocesan Pilgrimage to the Holy Land of Jordan and Israel.

One of the highlights came on the first day when we travelled to the Melkite Catholic Parish of St Elias, Amman, Jordan where we met the Parish Priest Father George whose parish hosts many refugee families from the Iraq city of Mosul, offering them support and hope

Our pilgrimage group met some of the families who are wanting to resettle in Australia and they spoke of their desire for a new life after losing many family members, as well as their Churches.

I recently received an email from Fr Gerry Hefferan from Brisbane, where he shared how the Parish Community of Bracken Ridge had similarly welcomed refugee Christian families from Iraq and the faith community was offering them the hope of a new life.

Journeying through the land where Jesus walked reminded us that Jesus message continues through Fr George and his priest colleagues and their parish communities who are offering families hope as they resettle after fleeing the brutality of war.

This Easter Hope offered to these families ensures that the message of the Risen Christ is a lived reality, not only in the Middle East but here in Australia.

This hope is given through our Parish communities who are opening their hearts and assisting to resettle our refugee brothers and sisters who come to this land to find peace and a new life.

With Easter blessings to you all.

