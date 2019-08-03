Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

In trouble after driving to help family member

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
3rd Aug 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who's never held a driver's licence drove his cousin's car after a call for help from a female family member.

Mahlon Duncan, 22, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed, being someone who had never held a licence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Duncan originally told police he had an interstate licence but checks revealed otherwise.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Duncan worked as a ranger at Woorabinda but was moving to Darwin with his family.

She said he had received a call from a female family member crying and needing help, so he borrowed his cousin's car and was on his way back when he was intercepted.

Duncan was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt unlicensed driver
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    $5.5m upgrade unveiled for fast-growing Rockhampton school

    premium_icon $5.5m upgrade unveiled for fast-growing Rockhampton school

    News The school's attendance numbers have tripled in the past three years

    Bridge crash, car in creek near Rockhampton

    premium_icon Bridge crash, car in creek near Rockhampton

    News Three people taken to hospital following traffic incident.

    Croc's head and booze stolen from CQ tourist venue

    premium_icon Croc's head and booze stolen from CQ tourist venue

    News Farm asks for public's help to solve bizarre crime

    Last round of QBL to determine play-offs

    premium_icon Last round of QBL to determine play-offs

    News Rockets and Cyclones hit the road for double-header