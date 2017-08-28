Inaccessible blaze near Yeppoon sparks Defence Force response

AN inaccessible bushfire is expected to burn into its third week as authorities continue to monitor the blaze north of Yeppoon.

The Australian Defence Force, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and HQ Plantations are handling the fire, which initially sparked on August 14 in the Byfield National Park and Shoalwater Bay area.

It is expected to continue to burn for a number of days, but the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service advise it does not pose a threat to nearby properties at this time.

There is a significant smoke haze in the area and residents in Byfield, Rockhampton and Yeppoon may be affected.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Two other vegetation fires are burning in Central Queensland at the moment, but QFES do not have warnings on either of them.

A fire started Saturday evening about 5.55pm in Arcadia Valley in the Central Highlands region south of Rolleston.

QFES report a fire started on Medway St in the Willows, west of Emerald, on August 17.

Their last report was updated 10.19am yesterday and advised smoke may affect the area.

QFES urge residents and motorists to use caution in all areas affected by smoke and fires.