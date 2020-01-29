Inaugural Arts Trail for Rocky

Brendan Tohill is one of three artists who will share their space during the inaugural Arts Trail in February

Working with metal and flame in his Rockyview shed is usually a solitary exercise for sculptor Brendan Tohill.

All that will change on February 8 when he takes part in the Rockhampton Art Gallery’s Art Trail.

Subscribers to the gallery’s Engaging through Arting program will have the opportunity to jump on the Art Bus and visit the working spaces of three local artists.

Mr Tohill grew up learning to use his hands and tools to fashion various forms out of materials including bone, stone, timber and metal.

Since he moved to Central Queensland nine years ago, his works have cropped up along the coast - the turtle at Yeppoon and emus at Emu Park - and along the Fitzroy River.

In addition to his sculpting tools, his shed is a place where he pulls apart vehicles and builds set for the Pilbeam Theatre as part of his work with the council.

“I have a welding bay and a small studio where I do wax moulding,” he said.

“There’s also areas for woodworking and spraypainting; it all blurs into one creative space.”

Mr Tohill said the process of pouring bronze into a mould remained magical.

“It pours out with a little bit of a roar, the metal white heat from the crucible,” he said. “It’s exciting every time you do it; there’s that element of danger, I guess.”

While Art Trail visitors will be kept at a safe distance, Mr Tohill said he was never conscious of other people when he was working.

“Work like this, you have to concentrate so hard, you don’t really see other people in the room.”

Other artists to feature as part of the inaugural Arts Trail include Veronika Zeil and Ainslie McMahon.

The program, Engaging Through Arting, has been made possible by a grant of $32,200 from the Queensland Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors via the Advancing Queensland: an age-friendly community grants program.

The program aims to use visual arts to help people of retirement age transition to their post-employment life and continue to be an active member of society.

The program will run for 10 months in weekly sessions at Rockhampton Art Gallery. At the end of the period, participants will have a range of engagement opportunities available, from volunteer guides and story and narrative telling from the collection, to program facilitators and participants.

Anyone interested in taking part in Engaging Through Arting should contact Rockhampton Art Gallery on 4936 8248.