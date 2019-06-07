Incarceration inspires troubled teen to turn his life around

A TEENAGER who was granted four days bail to attend his mother's funeral in April following a fatal crash on Lakes Creek Rd, has been sentenced for a string of charges in Rockhampton District Court yesterday.

Lonnie Wagui Ingui pleaded guilty to a range of charges from offending between July 22, 2017 and November 5, 2018.

The most serious charges included choking and wounding.

There were also a number of summary offences, including three counts of breach of bail, one count of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing utensils or pipes, two counts of public nuisance and one count of possessing property used in connection with a drug offence.

The court was told how in 2017, an argument broke out between Ingui, who is 19-years-old, and another person.

At the height of the argument, the victim told Ingui to leave.

He followed them into the lounge room, grabbed them by the arms, dragged them and threw them onto the bed.

He then placed his hands around their throat and choked them.

They said they were choked three times for about 10 seconds each. On the third, they lost consciousness.

When they regained consciousness, Ingui was on top of them, shaking them and then head-butted them.

They suffered minor injuries.

Ingui was arrested and spent five months in custody.

Not long after Ingui was released on bail on April 16, 2018, he committed a number of minor bail offences, together with a number of minor drug offences and public nuisance.

There was also a contravention of direction and a third breach of bail before the wounding offence, which occurred while he was subjected to a suspended sentence.

On November 5, 2018, the victim, not known to Ingui, was with a friend, driving to Crescent Lagoon State School to pick up her daughter.

As her car approached the intersection near the school she noticed Ingui and another person standing near the intersection.

One of them took off their thong and threw it at the vehicle's windscreen and said, "why did you try and run over us?”.

She parked her car a short distance away.

Ingui approached the victim and her friend, who were in the car, and struck the passenger side window with a hockey stick, smashing the window.

The victim was showered with shards of glass, which caused lacerations to her right forearm. They were severe enough that she needed stitches as well as a tetanus shot and antibiotics.

The court was told the attack had traumatised the victim.

Ingui was taken into custody until he was granted bail for four days to attend his mother's funeral.

His mother, Natasha Kissier-Auda, was a mother-of-12 who died in a fatal crash on Lakes Creek Rd on March 30.

Ingui returned to custody on April 27, where he has remained since.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Ingui grew up and spent his early years in the Torres Strait, enjoying a rich cultural background.

His family decided to relocate to Rockhampton when Ingui was about the age of 10. He left home at 16 due to not getting along with his father.

Mr Lo Monaco said Ingui did not believe he had a problem with alcohol, however drugs were a different story.

"He started using cannabis from an early age,” he said.

"He then started using crack weekly through a pipe between the ages of 17-18.”

Mr Lo Monaco said Ingui's plans upon release included resuming efforts to find employment, living with his brother, reconnecting with his three-year-old daughter and assisting his siblings following the loss of their mother.

Judge Michael Burnett said it was apparent Ingui wished to move forward with his life.

"You do have a troubling and developing criminal history,” Judge Burnett said.

"However, it does appear you do wish to make something good of yourself.”

Ingui received a head sentence of two years and nine months, with immediate release on parole.

He spent 224 days in pre-sentence custody which was declared as time served.