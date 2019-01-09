Incident prompts proper disposal of waste

RESIDENTS have been encouraged to ensure they dispose of waste properly.

This follows an incident this morning where bin collections were delayed in Norman Gardens, North Rockhampton.

Waste committee chair Councillor Neil Fisher said the incident was a timely reminder for everyone to do the right thing and use the right bin.

"Putting the wrong items in the wrong bin contaminates not only your bin but also the entire truck load, which means recyclable resources cannot be recovered and our environment is threatened with pollutants,” Cr Fisher said.

"It's on all of us to help reduce the amount of waste we send to landfill, and ensuring we dispose of things in the right place is a great way to do this. We all know yellow is for recycling and red is for household waste, but council also offers free disposal of a variety of items at our waste management facilities.

"You can bring things like batteries, paint, cooking and mechanical oils and gas bottles to the recycling area and drop-off where directed.”

Cr Fisher said a combination of hydrochloric acid, pool chemicals and the rain caused a small chemical fire in one of the trucks this morning. .

"Thankfully, the fire was contained and nobody was hurt, but there were delays and clearly it could have become quite dangerous,” he said.

"Please rinse any hydrochloric acid containers thoroughly, and ask your local pool maintenance shop if they would like any leftover pool chemicals you no longer need.”