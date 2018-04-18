Inclusion at coast lagoon gives greater access for everyone

CAPRICORN Coast Community Access & Equity Group (CCCAEG) are working hand in hand with Livingstone Shire Council to ensure all avenues have been covered when it comes to the Yeppoon Foreshore redevelopment and Lagoon precinct.

CCCAEG chairman Ben Cooke said Livingstone Shire Council Foreshore and Redevelopment project manager Joel Coates offered the group a briefing on stages 4 and 5 of the works being conducted throughout the CBD and foreshore areas at a meeting last week.

"Mr Coates gave us a run down on the Yeppoon Lagoon accessibility features, a look at the continuous paths of travel from the town centre, through the foreshore to the lagoon and also the improvements to the beach access through rectification works to the access ramp east of the Kraken” Mr Cooke said

"We had the opportunity to ask questions, study the plans at length and to offer suggestions on improvements that could be made moving into the future.”

The Cap Coast Community Access and Equity Group. Trish Bowman

"We are fortunate to have a strong body of experience and knowledge within our group which is able to be utilised to identify opportunities for greater access for everyone.

"We are very pleased to see that the designs for the foreshore development have taken accessibility and inclusion into consideration.

"When complete, I am certain the development will be a great asset for the region.”

At the meeting the group provided a range of suggested improvements to Council to enhance equitable access including modifications to car parking bays at Yeppoon Town Centre carpark, investigation into the service provided by the elevator at the carpark, positioning of the taxi rank and requested information about the reasons for the removal of a pedestrian crossing from Queen Street.

Capricorn Coast Access and Equity group meet bi-monthly at Capricorn Coast Hospital.

Identifying access and equity issues in the community and liaising with Council (and other organisations) to find equitable outcomes are the main purpose of the group.

If you have a concern you would like investigated or if you have an issue you would like the group to liaise with the council about contact them on Ben.Cooke@adcq .qld.gov.au.