'Inconsiderate' drivers send waves through businesses

'PLEASE be considerate'.

That's the simple message Rockhampton business owners have for motorists driving through flooded streets creating waves which flood their properties.

Affordable Automotive Services and Insane Performance owners Sheila and Shorty Challacombe could do nothing but watch on in despair this morning as trucks and cars chose to drive through flood waters surrounding their East St business.

Sheila said water began inundating the business on the corner of East and Stanley Sts in the early hours of this morning.

"At 4.30am it started to flood. On Saturday we packed everything up to prepare; so since Saturday we haven't been able to work because we can't use the equipment,” Sheila said.

"Ergon was turning off the power yesterday and now the water is starting to go in.

"The biggest problem that we see at the moment is the traffic and just the waves that are roaring through. It's not only us, it's the businesses around us too.”

Sheila said if the flood peaks at 9m as predicted, about half a meter of water will flow through the building and inconsiderate driver were only making the situation worse.

"We only moved into this building in August last year, we knew it was a flooded area and we just didn't expect this to happen in the first six months of being here,” she said.

"It has been such a quiet year with the downturn so it is going to be hard to get going again. Hopefully Rockhampton will rally around us.

"Our message to drivers is to stay out of the bloody water. Be considerate of businesses. You can see they have to go over the white line because it's completely over. Just don't drive through it.”

Sheila and Shorty have contacted the Rockhampton Regional Council requesting 'road closed' signs be erected at the intersection.

Other businesses being affected at the intersection include Aqua Pumping and Solar, New Horizons Safety and Training Services, Complete Air Supply and Centre State Signs.

If it's flooded, forget it.