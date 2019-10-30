Increased passenger numbers show strong growth

PASSENGER numbers have grown by 3400 in one year out of Rockhampton Airport.

Data was revealed in the Rockhampton Regional Council Airport, Water and Waste committee monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The September report showed there were 50,059 passengers this September compared to 46,659 in September 2018.

The report states this is the third month there has been growth in passenger numbers.

It also noted customer survey results are now being completed with potential new routes to be identified with airlines.

Mayor Margaret Strelow commended Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke for his efforts in writing to Qantas and launching a petition for cheaper flight prices.

She explained council does not control the ticket prices, the airlines do.

In response to Mr O’Rourke’s petition, a Qantas spokesperson told The Morning Bulletin last week: “Residents in these towns face much higher fares because they are competing with a high proportion of travel from the resources sector or are impacted by their remoteness, which is why bigger discounts apply.”