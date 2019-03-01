Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photos uploaded to Facebook by
Photos uploaded to Facebook by "Frontline Action on Coal" of "Camp Nudja" activist camp on the Bogie River near Collinsville.
News

Police squads brought in over Adani activists

by Kyle Evans
1st Mar 2019 7:02 AM

AN INCREASED police presence is around Bowen following the arrival of a large activist group looking to take "radical non-violent action" against Adani.

"A surge of police numbers" has been brought up from Mackay to respond to activists who, over the past 18 months, have carried out a number of inactivities around Bowen.

Bowen Police Senior Sergeant Craig Shepherd said the increase in police numbers would focus on maintaining order and preventing offences along Bowen's rail network and port.

"They periodically carry out activities on the rail corridor or the port or illegally trespass upon sites and set up blockades," he said.

"Through their own social media they've advertised that they intend to take action against the port."

A public safety response team, a tactical crime squad, and extra traffic units are among those included in the increased presence. Also on hand are specialised police "cutters" trained in cutting off devices used to lock onto infrastructure.

Sen Sgt Shepherd said police would pay close attention to the group who were currently based at an activist camp outside of town.

"These people have openly and readily stated they're going to break the law so naturally they are on our radar," he said.

"Everyone has a right to peaceful protest, what we don't support is the breaking of law such as trespassing and climbing onto the infrastructure. It's illegal and it's not safe for the protesters or the workers."

Police have closely monitored the full-time activist camp which they say is used as a training ground to target infrastructure around ports and railways.

He urged both protesters and locals alike to obey the law or risk being arrested.

"Emotions run high, but we caution against people taking matters into their own hands," he said.

"Leave it up to police, we've got sufficient resources here and we ask both sides to respect that."

More Stories

Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Lets change how we talk about drugs in society

    premium_icon Lets change how we talk about drugs in society

    News The move to reduce stigma and shame when talking about drugs and people who use them

    Meth mum jailed after 170kmh death drive

    premium_icon Meth mum jailed after 170kmh death drive

    News Two victims paid the ultimate price for woman's speed

    Pauline Hanson's plan to woo Capricornia voters this weekend

    premium_icon Pauline Hanson's plan to woo Capricornia voters this weekend

    Politics She'll join her local candidate to lay out 'common sense solutions'

    Teen drama star Chai Hansen heads impressive CapriCon list

    premium_icon Teen drama star Chai Hansen heads impressive CapriCon list

    Celebrity Read a full event program and find out about the incredible line-up

    • 1st Mar 2019 6:52 AM