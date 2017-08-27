27°
Sport

Incredible courage: Grant Rogers played final 20 minutes with a broken foot

Matty Holdsworth
| 27th Aug 2017 3:59 PM Updated: 4:01 PM
BATTLED ON: Brothers hooker Grant Rogers played the final 20 minutes with a broken foot.
BATTLED ON: Brothers hooker Grant Rogers played the final 20 minutes with a broken foot. Chris Ison ROK060817cleague3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: In an outstanding act of courage, Rockhampton Brothers' heroic hooker Grant Rogers played the final 20 minutes of the grand final with a broken foot.

Hobbling around on essentially one leg, Grant refused to leave the field knowing the game was in the balance.

In a Herculean effort, Rogers turned up when it matters, forcing his way over the line for the would be match-winner with six minutes to go.

Coach Damien Seibold praised his whole side for toughing it out, with many walking wounded for Silly Sunday celebrations.

"Grant was incredible, we tried to bring him from the field but he flat out refused," Seibold said with awe.

"He can hardly walk now, his foot is no good at all. To be able to score that winner with a broken foot is astonishing.

"To be honest, he hasn't had the best year due to disruptions with work and missing training but he is all class.

THE SWEETEST THING: Brothers pull off the impossible.

"Mitch Zornig has also done his ACL. But he kept playing for three sets knowing what he had done.

"All the boys are very wounded. Ian Webster's knee is gone, Cooper Nobbs is crock."

From 1-17, Seibold's pride was apparent.

He has won premierships as a player, but this as a coach is better. He cares for his players like an adopted father.

"I said to my wife Zoe, it is actually more enjoyable winning as a coach," he said.

"The satisfaction of being part of a team as a player is great, but as a coach you respect and care for the boys.

"1-17 they just ripped in. Lachlan Norris was our man of the match, he was simply phenomenal and only 18.

"But I am just so proud of every single one of them."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  browne park damien seibold grant rogers rockhampton brothers

VIDEO: Watch how CQ's 'house of the year' was built

VIDEO: Watch how CQ's 'house of the year' was built

Rocky builder wins 'House of the Year' with $1.5m mansion

Injured man taken to country pub

Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a call to assess the 25-year-old patient.

He was hurt in a fall earlier today

Prospector blown to pieces

Men prospecting for gold in Queensland in the early 20th Century.

Body found shattered by dynamite 300 metres from his house

GALLERY: Big crowds celebrate Rocky's Cultural Festival

L-R Jayda Kolbe, Jackie Kolbe and Amber Kolbe at the Rockhampton Cultural Festival.

We snapped all the colour of the event

Local Partners

Monster challenge: CQ's biggest eaters gorge on 5kg mega meal

"Throwing up? That's not an option”. Could you get through this meal?

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

New chapter for Gracemere as library opens

Councillor Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Rose Swadling inspect the new Gracemere Library as preparations are underway for the official opening.

A full day of activities is planned for the official opening Monday

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Hat's off: Rocky designers' amazing fashion pieces on show

Kim Withers with a fascinator which is currently on display as part of the Jewellers and Milliners exhibition at the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Return to days of old with bespoke designs at Rocky Art Gallery

Great outdoors all the rage at annual Rocky show

ON DISPLAY: Brent Riley from Rifen Boats will be at the Rockhampton Home Show this weekend.

Record crowds expected at annual Rocky Home Show this weekend

‘Basically paying her to f*** my husband’

KATIE Price has been left heartbroken after her husband admitted to having a year-long affair with their kids’ nanny.

What's on the small screen this week

Pedro Pascal in a scene from season three of the TV series Narcos.

LITTLE Big Shots debuts and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $315,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

Quality Quality Quality

601/2-4 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $387,500

This high quality apartment located in the premier waterfront Southbank Apartments in the whisper quiet end of Victoria Parade, Rockhampton is a pleasure to...

Fantastic Family Home -Right Price/Right Location -$299,000!

62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Be very quick to inspect this amazing Property at 62 Medcraf Street, Park Avenue, on a 786m2 fully fenced block - just perfect to Live In or Rent Out! This...

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park

44 Stringybark Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 2 $479,000

Huge 5 Bedroom Home in Forest Park This beautiful 5 bedroom family home is located in Forest Park Estate, Norman Gardens. The home was built in 2015 and still...

3 Bedroom Plus an Office/Sheds

6 Bean Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Quality family homes like this one don't come along all of the time so inspections are a must. Features include, 3 good sized built-in bedrooms plus an office with...

Completely Renovated and Ready To Move Into!

42 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This lowset, low maintenance brick and colour bond home has just had a complete make over and is ready to move into now! -3 built in bedrooms, fans and aircon in...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Beautiful Family Home in Hillside

13 Brookside Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

This immaculate low set brick home has a wonderful position in Hillside Estate and offers you space, privacy and convenience for you and your family. Some of the...

Owners Must Sell! Don&#39;t Miss This Opportunity

8 Stover Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 5 $299,000

This great family home located in the heart of Gracemere, complete with a powered 3 bay shed. The home features; *Massive open plan tiled living areas *Modern...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Sleek designs scoop major award pool for CQ's best builders

The new entrance to the Blackwater Aquatic Centre.

Master Builders CQ awards highlight the best in the business

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.