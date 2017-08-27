Incredible courage: Grant Rogers played final 20 minutes with a broken foot

RUGBY LEAGUE: In an outstanding act of courage, Rockhampton Brothers' heroic hooker Grant Rogers played the final 20 minutes of the grand final with a broken foot.

Hobbling around on essentially one leg, Grant refused to leave the field knowing the game was in the balance.

In a Herculean effort, Rogers turned up when it matters, forcing his way over the line for the would be match-winner with six minutes to go.

Coach Damien Seibold praised his whole side for toughing it out, with many walking wounded for Silly Sunday celebrations.

"Grant was incredible, we tried to bring him from the field but he flat out refused," Seibold said with awe.

"He can hardly walk now, his foot is no good at all. To be able to score that winner with a broken foot is astonishing.

"To be honest, he hasn't had the best year due to disruptions with work and missing training but he is all class.

"Mitch Zornig has also done his ACL. But he kept playing for three sets knowing what he had done.

"All the boys are very wounded. Ian Webster's knee is gone, Cooper Nobbs is crock."

From 1-17, Seibold's pride was apparent.

He has won premierships as a player, but this as a coach is better. He cares for his players like an adopted father.

"I said to my wife Zoe, it is actually more enjoyable winning as a coach," he said.

"The satisfaction of being part of a team as a player is great, but as a coach you respect and care for the boys.

"1-17 they just ripped in. Lachlan Norris was our man of the match, he was simply phenomenal and only 18.

"But I am just so proud of every single one of them."