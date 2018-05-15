Incredible donation: CQ man's mammoth ring pull collection

David Gorman with the bags of ring pulls he has collected.

TINY bits of scrap metal can grow into large donations, and one Rockhampton man is making a bigger contribution to the cause than most.

David Gorman has gathered a large collection of ring pulls for a Rockhampton charity group.

The Rockhampton man, who turns 30 this year, will donate two large bags of the usually discarded items to the Ring Pull Association of Rockhampton.

David's mother, Jacqui said there was no exact number of ring pulls her son had collected.

His collection started to take shape about four to five years ago.

In 2011, David (who carries out odd jobs at Gorman's Removals) had joined his father to move items for a client at Wowan.

They had come across a sign at the Wowan Hotel which said the Ring Pull Association of Rockhampton was collecting ring pulls.

David started a collection and has since been motivated to gather as many as possible for the group.

Besides ring pulls, the association collects metal lids and scrap metal.

Last year, president Wayne Hayes said "we will process and recycle it so funds are used for wheelchairs, medical aids and iPads for disabled people".

Mrs Gorman said she was proud of what her son had accomplished so far, and he had brought joy to his family's life.

She said his sense of humour was evident in calling Down Syndrome, which he was born with, 'Up Syndrome'.

David's other achievements have been made at both state and national championships for ten pin bowling, where he has won gold and silver.

He has travelled across the country for ten pin bowling, competing in Hobart, Adelaide and Brisbane.