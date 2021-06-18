‘Incredible’ finish to instant classic

A Gary Rohan goal after the siren has handed Geelong a famous five-point victory over fellow premiership contender the Western Bulldogs at Kardinia Park on Friday night in what was a bruising affair.

With 32 seconds remaining, Isaac Smith spotted up Rohan by himself near the boundary line 45m out with the Cats trailing by a point.

The former Swan waited for the siren to sound and after his set shot initially looked off line, it swung back late to split the big sticks and send the 6583-strong Covid-restricted crowd into raptures.

The game came at a big cost for both clubs, however, with Geelong’s Mitch Duncan subbed out of the game in the opening 15 minutes due to a right knee injury, and star Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton subbed out at half-time due to a rib injury.

In an arm wrestle which featured 13 lead changes and eight instances of level scores, neither side were willing to give each other an inch.

The result was not the prettiest game of football from a skill level perspective, but it ensured a tense, nailbiting affair between two heavyweights, with the margin failing to exceed 11 points either way all game.

Geelong absolutely dominated play in the first quarter, with comfortable leads in disposals (128-88), marks (28-9) and contested possessions (51-38), but the Bulldogs absorbed the onslaught to ensure scores were level at quarter-time.

The Bulldogs started the second quarter well, cutting down Geelong’s uncontested marks, while gaining the ascendancy in contested possessions and clearances to open up an 11-point lead on the back of more fluid supply to their forward line.

The Cats’ response was swift, kicking three goals in a row, while preventing the Dogs from entering their forward 50 for 12 minutes, to take an eight-point half-time lead.

The seesawing nature of the contest continued in the third period, with another four lead changes and the scores tying up a further four occasions, and goals from Esava Ratugolea and Jeremy Cameron either side of three-quarter time saw the Cats grab a six-point advantage.

The Bulldogs had the game at their mercy in the final term but were left to rue poor goalkicking with Anthony Scott, Marcus Bontempelli and Mitch Hannan all missing set shots.

Stewart equals the record

Tom Stewart recovered from a very uncharacteristic turnover in the opening minutes, which directly led to the first goal of the game via Tom Liberatore, to play a sensational game in defence. He took 10 intercept marks, equalling the record, and also registered 27 disposals, 13 total marks and 15 total intercepts. His amazing effort midway through the third quarter to dive on the loose ball on the goal line before Bailey Smith was able to get a foot to it was ultimately also crucial.

Bulldogs brave, but fall short

Tom Liberatore (31), Marcus Bontempelli (30) and Jack Macrae (35) were immense for the Bulldogs, combining for 96 disposals, but their efforts were all ultimately in vain. Liberatore had a game-high 11 clearances and 20 contested possessions as well. The Cats finished with more disposals (404-354), marks (79-65) and contested possessions (156-141).

Bruce’s own personal highlight reel

In what was a largely scrappy, tight affair, Josh Bruce produced a couple of sensational highlights. At the 20-minute mark of the second quarter, he converted a magnificent set snap shot from 40m out on the boundary line after out-marking both Jake Kolodjashnij and Jack Henry. And then five minutes after half-time, he outdid himself as he made the most of Tom Stewart falling over before pouncing on the loose ball, running to 48m out on the boundary line and floating it home, which was an effort Lance Franklin would’ve been proud of.

Smith back to his roots

The game had a country footy feel late in the second term when Isaac Smith was forced to jump into the stands to retrieve the ball as it was in an unattended part of the ground. After collecting the pill, he raised it proudly to the crowd in the adjoining Reg Hickey stand who duly acknowledged him.

CATS 1.4 6.6 9.10 12.11 (83)

BULLDOGS 1.4 5.5 9.8 11.12 (78)

LERNER’S BEST Cats: Stewart, Menegola, Selwood, Smith, Henry, Tuohy, Guthrie. Bulldogs: Liberatore, Bontempelli, Macrae, Gardner, Keath, Bruce, Daniel.

GOALS Cats: Cameron 2, Menegola 2, Rohan 2, Close, Hawkins, Dahlhaus, Parfitt, Ratugolea, Selwood. Bulldogs: Bruce 3, Scott 2, Liberatore, Weightman, Johannisen, Bontempelli, Daniel, McLean.

INJURIES Cats: Duncan (right knee). Bulldogs: Naughton (ribs).

LATE CHANGES Lachie Henderson (hip) replaced in Geelong’s selected side by Quinton Narkle, Stefan Martin (shoulder) replaced in the Bulldogs’ selected side by Toby McLean.

UMPIRES Stephens, Gavine, Williamson

VENUE Kardinia Park

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LERNER’S VOTES

3 T.Stewart (Geel)

2 T.Liberatore (WB)

1 M.Bontempelli (WB)

