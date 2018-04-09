Incredible gift for Rocky families to remember babies lost

A memorial service will be held this week for babies lost before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

A memorial service will be held this week for babies lost before 20 weeks of pregnancy. David Nielsen

A SPECIAL service will be held at the Rockhampton Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 11, to recognise babies lost before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Rockhampton Hospital chaplains and social workers have helped develop a space at the Memorial Gardens to allow those affected by early pregnancy loss to have a space for reflection.

Services are held there regularly to honour the lost babies and anyone is welcome to attend.

The next service will be held at 10.30am on Wednesday, April 11, at the Memorial Gardens, on Lakes Creek Road, Nerimbera.

For more information please phone Social Worker Anne Lorraway on 4920 6211.