Incredible historic images of CQ discovered in Victoria home

Iconic historical photographs of Rockhampton are being auctioned as part of one of Australia’s most significant photographic collections, dating back to 1880 and comprising more than 100,000 items.

The Rose Stereograph Company Collection is comprised of moments captured in time, featuring original images of the Fitzroy River, the Botanical Gardens, St Joseph’s Cathedral, the Boarders Residence Convent High School, and many more.

All images were found in the spare bedroom of a home in Victoria.

“There are original glass negatives in this collection that capture the very first moments of not only local Australian but world history and some that may even change the course of history,” chief operations officer for Lloyds Auctions, Lee Hames, said.

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Picture: LLOYDS ONLINE AUCTIONS PTY LTD

“We believe this to be a world first, to offer these tangible original glass plates which rival any modern photographic resolution.”

Noteworthy photographs include the landing at Anzac Cove (Gallipoli 1915), Ned and Dan Kelly’s armour (taken at trial in 1880), the Duke and Duchess of York and Daughter Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, Phar Lap winning the Melbourne Cup in 1930, Egyptian pyramids and Sphinx, Franco-British Exhibition and many more.

The Rose Stereograph Company was founded in 1880 by George Rose and Herbert Cutts.

Assisted by George’s two sons, Herbert George and Walter, and later Herbert’s son, Neil Cutts, the Rose Stereograph Company continued its operations for more than 140 years.

Fitzroy River in Rockhampton. Picture: LLOYDS ONLINE AUCTIONS PTY LTD

The company was initially built on stereographs, but as cinema took over and stereographs fell out of fashion, the company developed Australia’s first commercially viable photographic postcard business.

Specialising in postcards of iconic historical moments and significant landmarks, The Rose Stereograph Company became a staple of the Australian travel industry.

In a statement released by the current custodians of the collection, Stephen and Jeffrey Cutts said, “It is with great sadness we say goodbye to a collection that spans five generations and 140 years.”

“We understand for these historically important pieces to rest with one family is to deny others the pleasure of their custodianship.

St Joseph's Cathedral, Rockhampton. Picture: LLOYDS ONLINE AUCTIONS PTY LTD

“It is for this reason we have entrusted you as the new custodian of our treasured item.”

Winning bidders will receive ownership of both the minted NFT, along with a tangible original glass plate negative.

“This has to be one of the most important photographic collections in Australia, if not the world, and that’s why we have taken considerable measures and invested heavily in state-of-the-art technology in order to honour the owners of one of the most significant photographic collections in Australian history,” Mr Hames said.

To browse the collection, go to www.lloydsauctions.com.au/photo.

The Boarders Residence Convent High School, The Range, Rockhampton. Picture: LLOYDS ONLINE AUCTIONS PTY LTD

Originally published as Incredible historic images of CQ discovered in Victoria home