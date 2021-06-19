This kick showed just how torrential the conditions were.

The Dragons and Raiders played out a dour encounter on a windy Saturday night, and no moment demonstrated the horrid conditions better than a bizarre kick late in the first half.

On the 5th tackle, Dragons halfback Ben Hunt launched a towering bomb into the Wollongong sky, only for the wind to carry the kick further back than it initially travelled forward.

League experts could barely believe their eyes.

“That went 15 metres forwards, 25 metres backwards,” said Fox League’s Dan Ginnane in his call of the game.

“That’s incredible,” added Broncos great Corey Parker.

“If you’ve just joined us in the coverage and you see Ben Hunt kicking and you think ‘What is he doing?’, he’s kicked the casing off that ball … and it’s blown back 25 metres.”

At halftime, premiership-winning playmaker Cooper Cronk used the crazy kick as an opportunity to have a dig at fellow commentator, Michael Ennis.

“I’ve seen Mick do this in a game at Shark Park but there was no wind, it just went backwards,” the Storm and Roosters legend said with a laugh.

Shortly before the second half began, Ginnane reported that the winds at WIN Stadium were averaging 44 km/h and peaked at around 65km/h.

Players cottoned on to the unusual conditions of the game in the first 40 and began adjusting their play accordingly.

So windy at Wollongong this is how the Dragons set up to receive a dropout. Preparing for it to go 65+ metres. #NRLDragonsRaiderspic.twitter.com/jNRDa2pSOJ — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) June 19, 2021

The evening’s torrential conditions wreaked havoc on the first stanza on Saturday night, with neither side producing their best footy.

The Raiders had their 12-0 lead cut in half when Billy Burns ran a scintillating line to put the Dragons on the board.

A late penalty goal handed the Raiders an eight-point lead at the break.

Originally published as ‘Incredible’ kick leaves experts stunned