’Incredible performance’ from CQ rower at nationals

Rockhampton Grammar’s Chad Willett blitzed the field to win gold in the under-17 men’s single scull A final at the national rowing championships in Tasmania on Thursday morning.

The Year 11 student powered through the 2000m in a time of in 8:35.43, finishing 27 seconds clear of the second placegetter.

RGS head of rowing John Smyth said it was an “incredible performance”.

“Chad prepared well and executed well and ended up with a gold medal,” he said.

“That’s the first single scull gold medal we’ve had for quite a long time so we’re all pretty excited about it.

“I think the conditions suited him very well today. There was a bit of a headwind and some of the others struggled with that, but Chad was in his element.

“He got out to an early lead and was smart through the middle of the race and kept those other guys off.

“Each 500m he added a few more seconds to the margin and even though he was well in front, he did a bit of a sprint over the last 100m.

“He finished 27 seconds ahead of second place. It’s not very often in a final you get that much of a margin.”

Willett is one of seven RGS athletes in action at the championships, being held at Lake Barrington.

In other results on Thursday morning, Laura Sypher, who only returned to rowing six months ago after collarbone surgery, placed sixth in the under-19 women’s single scull A final.

Olivia Cook was third in the under-19 women’s single scull B final and Marshall Leeson was fourth in the under-19 men’s single scull B final.

The championships run until Sunday.

