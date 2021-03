House swept away in floodwaters in West Taree

House swept away in floodwaters in West Taree

Photos from across the state show NSW towns inundated with water, as record-breaking rainfall smashes the coast.

Hundreds of millimetres of rain has fallen on parts of NSW since Friday, with up to 120mm expected in Sydney on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of NSW residents are impacted by flooding with the Mid-North Coast bearing the brunt of the torrential downpour.

Follow the latest weather updates here.

A house in West Taree was swept away in floodwaters on Saturday after heavy rain battered the area. Picture: Robert Cribb / Severe Weather Australia

A house in West Taree was swept away in floodwaters on Saturday after heavy rain battered the area. Picture: Robert Cribb / Severe Weather Australia

North Haven, south of Port Macquarie, is inundated with floodwaters. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Cars drive through a flooded Illawarra Rd atMarrickville. Picture: Adam Yip

Flooding at Parramatta Weir on Saturday. Picture: David Swift

Aerial images over Sancrox near Port Macquarie areas as floodwaters rising. Picture: Luke Bullus

Aerial images over Sancrox near Port Macquarie areas as floodwaters rising. Picture: Luke Bullus

Residents of North Haven south of Port Macquarie were evacuated to higher ground on Saturday. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Residents of North Haven south of Port Macquarie were evacuated to higher ground on Saturday. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Jack Jennings with his cat Buffy being rescued in floodwaters in North Haven, near Port Macquarie. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Businesses in Port Macquarie’s CBD were inundated with flood waters. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Port Macquarie’s Westport Park. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Residents of North Haven south of Port Macquarie had to evacuate to higher ground after heavy rainfall. Nathan Edwards

Heavy rainfall has inundated Port Macquarie with flood waters. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Heavy rainfall has inundated Port Macquarie with flood waters. Picture: Nathan Edwards

A car drives into flash flooding at Telegraph Point, north of Port Macquaire on Friday. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The driver was rescued by locals as it is inundated with flood water. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The driver was rescued by locals as it is inundated with flood water. Picture: Nathan Edwards

A man was rescued by local residents after they found him clinging to a tree in raging floodwaters at Telegraph Point on the state’s north. Picture: Nathan Edwards

A car at Telegraph Point north of Port Macquarie, was inundated with flood waters. Picture: Nathan Edwards

A petrol station at Telegraph Point was inundated with flood waters on Friday evening. Picture: Nathan Edwards

A petrol station at Telegraph Point was inundated with flood waters on Friday evening. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide leaving a car stranded at Dorrigo.

Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide at Dorrigo

Wild weather lashed the NSW mid north coast causing flash flooding in some areas near Macksville on Friday. Picture Nathan Edwards

Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Newcastle on Thursday.

Wild weather caused flooding on the NSW mid north coast at Telegraph Point on Friday. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Duane Deegenaaes and his brother Scott race to rescue a man they found clinging to a tree in raging floodwaters at Telegraph Point north of Port Macquarie, on Friday. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Two men and their dog, Cookie, were rescued from a ute caught in floods in Kempsey. Picture: NSW Fire and Rescue.

Heavy rainfall has smashed the NSW coast causing flash flooding.

Telegraph Point, north of Port Macquarie was inundated with flood waters on Friday. Picture: Nathan Edwards

Parramatta Weir was overflowing. Picture: David Swift

A trampoline was flung into the side of a house in Chester Hill. Picture: Adam Yip

A mini-tornado flew through Chester Hill, causing damage. Picture: Adam Yip

Wild weather lashed the NSW mid north coast causing flash flooding in some areas near Macksville on Friday. Picture Nathan Edwards

A surfer catches a wave at Collaroy on Friday. Picture: Toby Zerna

Cars drive through a flooded Illawarra Road at Marrickville on Saturday morning. Picture: Adam Yip



Originally published as Incredible photos show NSW towns going under